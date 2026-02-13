Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Rostyslav Shurma, has been declared wanted. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Information about Shurma's wanted status appeared in the Ministry of Internal Affairs databases on February 12: along with Rostyslav Shurma, his brother Oleh is also wanted. Both are suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation or embezzlement of property by abuse of official position);

Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means).

Additionally

Shurma served as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine from November 23, 2021, to September 3, 2024. He was dismissed from his post by a decree of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In December 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prematurely terminated the powers of Rostyslav Shurma as a member of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Recall

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to seize funds intended for payments under the "green" tariff. This scheme operated in favor of a number of commercial power generating enterprises located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. Nine individuals have been notified of suspicion, including former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma.