Foreign Minister: Ukraine's path to peace lies in strengthening air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28180 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the path to peace begins with strengthening Ukraine's air defense system, as the stronger Ukraine is, the closer the world is to peace.

Foreign Minister: Ukraine's path to peace lies in strengthening air defense

The stronger Ukraine is, the closer the world is to peace, and the path to peace begins with strengthening the air defense system. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a briefing, UNN reports.

"We have found ourselves in circumstances where every element of air defense matters - it is a matter of life and death, as well as the preservation of our energy infrastructure. And now the road to peace, to the restoration of Ukraine begins with air defense and weapons that strengthen our soldiers on the battlefield. The stronger Ukraine is, the closer the restoration of peace is," said Dmytro Kuleba.

He also commented on the delay in the delivery of air defense systems that were paid for by Canada. According to Kuleba, the deployment of these systems does not depend on Canada alone. He added that his understanding is that Canada is actively pressing for these systems to be produced as soon as possible.

As a reminder, in May, Canada announced that it would allocate $55.7 million for the rapid delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine. According to Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, these systems will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian air attacks.

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

WarPolitics
Canada
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
