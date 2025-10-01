Forcibly "conscripted" Ukrainians to be used as cannon fodder: Kyiv protests against Russia's autumn conscription in occupied territories

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11400 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 12943 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25803 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 21089 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 20152 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 53830 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 40904 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31528 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48633 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25749 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4.1m/s
80%
757mm
Popular news
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 41994 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - PoliticoOctober 1, 08:02 AM • 25775 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - SpiegelOctober 1, 08:09 AM • 31709 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 27933 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21388 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11400 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 14629 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25803 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 17380 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21459 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 27991 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 42044 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 26862 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 30253 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 40237 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander

Forcibly "conscripted" Ukrainians to be used as cannon fodder: Kyiv protests against Russia's autumn conscription in occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest against the autumn conscription for military service, which Russia is launching on October 1, 2025, particularly in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Forcing people to serve in the army of the occupying state is a war crime and will not go unpunished.

Forcibly "conscripted" Ukrainians to be used as cannon fodder: Kyiv protests against Russia's autumn conscription in occupied territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest in connection with the so-called "autumn conscription" for military service, which the Russian Federation is launching on October 1, 2025, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, UNN reports with reference to the statement of the department.

By carrying out this "conscription," the Russian Federation grossly violates its international legal obligations, in particular Article 51 of the IV Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which categorically prohibits an occupying power from compelling persons protected by the Convention to serve in its armed or auxiliary forces. Compelling service in the army of an occupying state is a war crime and will not go unpunished.

- the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Kremlin will certainly use forcibly "conscripted" citizens of Ukraine as cannon fodder in the war against their own state, which puts them in mortal danger. In this regard, we call on Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories to avoid this criminal "conscription" in every possible way.

The department also emphasized that conscripted citizens of the Russian Federation have every right not to comply with and sabotage the criminal "Decree of the President of the Russian Federation on conscription for military service."

In case of involvement in the war against Ukraine, we urge you to take advantage of the opportunity to save yourself through the "I Want to Live" project and voluntarily surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We also appeal to Ukrainians living in historical Ukrainian lands – in Kuban, Starodubshchyna, Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchyna within the modern Krasnodar Krai, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions of the Russian Federation: remember your roots and do not participate in the criminal war against the homeland of your ancestors. We also appeal to representatives of all indigenous peoples of the Russian Federation: this is not your war, this is Moscow's war, which throws you to conquer Ukrainian lands just as it once conquered your lands, and massively kills you so that others can live on your lands.

- the statement says.

Ukraine continues to document all violations of international law by the Russian Federation. These evidences will be used to bring the Russian military-political leadership to justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

We call on the international community to strengthen political, diplomatic, and sanctions pressure on the aggressor state.

- the diplomatic agency summarized.

"From 18 to 30 years old... in the amount of 135 thousand": autumn conscription into the army announced in the Russian Federation29.09.25, 14:51 • 2965 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol