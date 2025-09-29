The decree on the autumn conscription for military service from October 1 was signed by Russian President Putin. Russian media reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Autumn conscription has been announced in the Russian Federation. The official document was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It states the intention to carry out "from October 1 to December 31, 2025, the conscription for military service" of citizens of the Russian Federation. The age range and status are specified:

from 18 to 30 years old, who are not in the reserve - the decree states.

It is specified that this refers to those who are subject to conscription for military service in accordance with the federal law of March 28, 1998, No. 53-FZ "On Military Duty and Military Service."

Recall

According to the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, persons appointed by the Russian Federation continue forced mobilization in the occupied peninsula.