Forced evacuation announced in several communities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

Due to the security situation in Synelnykivka district, forced evacuation was announced from 5 settlements of Mezhivska community, 7 of Velikomykhailivska community and 2 of Malomykhailivska community. Families with children will be evacuated.

Forced evacuation announced in several communities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Mandatory departure will take place in some settlements of Velikomykhailivska, Malomykhailivska and Mezhivska communities. These are communities of Synelnykivshchyna, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The corresponding order was announced by the head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

Due to the security situation, we are introducing a second wave of forced evacuation from Synelnykivshchyna. This time from five frontline settlements of the Mezhivska community, seven of the Velikomykhailivska community and two of the Malomykhailivska community. I have already signed the relevant order.

- said Serhiy Lysak.

The official stressed that children with parents or legal representatives should leave: "there is no place for children under CABs and drones," he said.

Addition

In general, according to the document, the specified communities should do so within 60 days.

Settlements subject to mandatory evacuation for families with children: Velikomykhailivska territorial community:

  • s. Berezove;
    • s. Zaporizke;
      • s. Kalinivske;
        • s. Maliivka;
          • s. Novomykolaivka;
            • s. Sichneve;
              • s. Ternove.

                Malomykhailivska territorial community: 

                • s. Gavrilivka;
                  • s. Pidgavrilivka.

                    Mezhivska territorial community: 

                    • s. Ivanivka;
                      • Mezhova;
                        • s. Novolozuvatovka;
                          • s. Stepove;
                            • . Ukrainka.

                              The head of the OVA noted:

                              People are ready to be received by other, more peaceful regions of our region. Places have been prepared for them. But residents themselves are willing to choose in which of the regions of the country they want to settle.

                              Let us remind you

                              From 11 border villages of Sumy district 111 residents of Richkivska, Bilopolska, Vorozhbyanska and Mykolaivska communities were evacuated. The authorities are calling for evacuation due to the constant threat of shelling.

                              Russian troops occupied Yelyzavetivka, and also advanced near Hnativka, Oleksandria and Bahatyr. The situation at the front remains difficult, especially in the Pokrovsky, Lyman and Kupyansky directions.

                              The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW01.06.25, 11:28 • 3732 views

                              SocietyWar
                              Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                              Ukraine
