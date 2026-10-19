For the first time in the world, Ukrainian military personnel evacuated a wounded person from the front using an aerial drone

The Defense Forces conducted the world's first aerial evacuation of a wounded service member from the front line using a drone. This was reported by the 92nd Ivan Sirko Separate Assault Brigade, writes UNN.

Details

Specialists from the company of unmanned ground systems of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, the Ground Forces' Drone Forces, and other units took part in the operation.

The need for an unconventional solution arose after an infantryman from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade was wounded at a position.

Due to the high activity of Russian drones and the mined terrain, it was impossible to evacuate the service member using a ground-based robotic system.

The specialists of the 92nd Brigade then took on a task they had never performed before — evacuating a person using an aerial drone.

For this purpose, they used a heavy hexacopter manufactured by the Ukrainian company Gurzuf Defence, which provided the equipment for the operation free of charge.

A Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle amphibian delivered cargo to the front for the first time, covering more than 40 km by land and water