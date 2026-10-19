For the first time in the world, Ukrainian military personnel evacuated a wounded person from the front using an aerial drone

$44.860.0250.500.19
ukenru
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 1936 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
10:57 AM • 4008 views
Rubio commented on a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi and mentioned Ukraine
10:21 AM • 11268 views
The number of wounded in Irpin has risen to 17, including eight children Photo
08:03 AM • 16497 views
Russian attack damaged Cosmo Multimall and a medical center in Kyiv - photoPhoto
07:51 AM • 15522 views
During the first ballistic missile strike tonight, there was no information from the partners; during the second, there was - Ihnat
05:53 AM • 19474 views
Number of injured in Kyiv following Russia's ballistic missile attack has risenPhotoVideo
October 19, 04:36 AM • 26616 views
A Democratic victory in the elections may not restrain Trump - NYT
October 19, 01:47 AM • 31667 views
Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning
October 19, 12:38 AM • 27325 views
Missile attack on Kyiv: a metro station on the left bank was damaged
October 18, 10:03 PM • 25813 views
Zelenskyy does not want the war to end and probably never did — Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
5.1m/s
77%
755mm
Popular news
The attack on St. Petersburg on October 18 was the largest since 2022 — ISWOctober 19, 02:15 AM • 16651 views
Iran proposed talks with the United States on reopening the Strait of Hormuz "within seven days"October 19, 03:30 AM • 13630 views
Oil prices fell from a five-month highOctober 19, 05:15 AM • 15856 views
US threatened Europe with consequences over restrictions on Starlink - FT06:10 AM • 13154 views
Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their son07:33 AM • 11485 views
Publications
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 2000 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?10:00 AM • 10837 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 57244 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 58293 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
October 18, 07:20 AM • 54243 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
France
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The expedition in the Pacific Ocean failed to find Amelia Earhart's plane — the search will continueVideo08:59 AM • 11148 views
Elina Svitolina announced her divorce from her husband08:08 AM • 10369 views
Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their son07:33 AM • 11691 views
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 33763 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 34127 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Starlink
Heating
Instagram
9K720 Iskander

For the first time in the world, Ukrainian military personnel evacuated a wounded person from the front using an aerial drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Defense Forces evacuated a wounded infantryman from the front using an aerial drone for the first time in the world. The operation was carried out despite mines and Russian UAV activity.

For the first time in the world, Ukrainian military personnel evacuated a wounded person from the front using an aerial drone

The Defense Forces conducted the world's first aerial evacuation of a wounded service member from the front line using a drone. This was reported by the 92nd Ivan Sirko Separate Assault Brigade, writes UNN.

Details

Specialists from the company of unmanned ground systems of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, the Ground Forces' Drone Forces, and other units took part in the operation.

The need for an unconventional solution arose after an infantryman from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade was wounded at a position.

Due to the high activity of Russian drones and the mined terrain, it was impossible to evacuate the service member using a ground-based robotic system.

The specialists of the 92nd Brigade then took on a task they had never performed before — evacuating a person using an aerial drone.

For this purpose, they used a heavy hexacopter manufactured by the Ukrainian company Gurzuf Defence, which provided the equipment for the operation free of charge.

A Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle amphibian delivered cargo to the front for the first time, covering more than 40 km by land and water29.09.26, 12:43 • 18654 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineTechnologies
Evacuation
War in Ukraine