For the first time in a year: demand for new passenger cars in Ukraine has decreased
Kyiv • UNN
In June 2024, about 5.2 thousand new passenger cars were registered in Ukraine, which is 8% less than in June 2023, which was the first negative trend in demand for new cars this year compared to the previous year.
Thus, for the first time this year, demand for new cars showed a negative year-on-year trend. Compared to May 2024, consumer activity in the car market decreased by 7%.
In general, this year, fewer cars were bought only in January.
Ukravtoprom adds that it maintains its leadership in the new car market:
- TOYOTA - 853 pcs.
- BMW - 545 units
- RENAULT - 487 units
- SKODA - 278 pcs
- VOLKSWAGEN 269 units
The bestseller of the month on the Ukrainian new car market was the Renault Duster crossover with 447 registrations.
Since the beginning of the year, more than 32.8 thousand new passenger cars have been registered in Ukraine, which is 21% more than in the same period in 2023.
