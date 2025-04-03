Focusing on the path to peace and strengthening Ukraine: Sybiha began a visit to NATO headquarters
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha began a visit to NATO headquarters. He will hold talks with Secretary General Mark Rutte and allies on peace and support for Ukraine.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha started a visit to NATO headquarters, where many important bilateral meetings with NATO allies will take place, negotiations with Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.
There will be many important bilateral meetings with NATO allies, negotiations with Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. We will focus on the path to peace, strengthening Ukraine and increasing pressure on Moscow to achieve peace
Recall
Earlier UNN wrote that Rutte stated that at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Andriy Sybiha will talk about the security situation, the latest military events and the needs of the Armed Forces.