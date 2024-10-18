Floods in the Moroccan desert revived a lake that had been dry for 50 years: the place is of great ecological importance - photos

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Floods in the Moroccan desert revived a lake that had been dry for 50 years: the place is of great ecological importance - photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66910 views

Rare torrential rains in the Sahara Desert in southeastern Morocco have revived Lake Iriki, which had been dry for 50 years. The 13x11 km lake is of great ecological importance for migratory birds between Europe and Africa.

Floods in the Moroccan desert revived a lake that had been dry for 50 years: the place is of great ecological importance - photos

As a result of a rare phenomenon, the Sahara Desert has been flooded in southeastern Morocco. Exceptional heavy rains in the Sahara last month revived a lake that had been dry for more than 50 years in the province of Zagora.

Written by UNN with references to the Associated Press and EFE.

An unusual downpour has created lakes of blue water among the palm trees and dunes of the Sahara Desert, revitalizing some of its most drought-stricken regions. Heavy rains have created water lagoons in the middle of the dunes of Morocco's Merzouga Desert and revived a lake that had been dry for more than 50 years in the Zagora province.

For reference

The torrential rains in early September that caused flooding and killed 18 people in Morocco were "exceptional" and unusual due to the large amount of precipitation - from 50 to 250 millimeters - that fell in a very short period of time.

On the other hand, the droughts of the previous 6 years created problems for most of Morocco: they forced farmers to leave their fields unseeded and cities and towns to have problems with water consumption.

Kyiv plans to restore Syne Lake: an agreement with a contractor has been signed09.09.24, 13:18 • 25162 views

The recent rains, which meteorologists have called an extratropical storm, could change the region's climate for months or even years. This is because the air holds more moisture and thus causes more evaporation and contributes to more storms.

Lake Iriki is filled with water for the first time since 1968

Approximately 300 kilometers southwest of Morocco's Merzouga Desert, in the Zagora region, which is 46% dune, exceptional storm rains and flooding in early September revived Lake Iriki. This area is of great ecological importance for migratory birds that make their way between Europe and sub-Saharan Africa.

On September 9, Adel Mouman, a researcher specializing in satellite analysis at Ibn Tofail University in Kenitra, announced the restoration of water in the lake. The expert analyzed the impact of the floods in the area using images from the Sentinel satellite.

The last time this lake had water was in 1968. When I saw this, we immediately contacted nomads in the area who confirmed that there was water

- He says.

The researcher emphasizes that the lake is 13 kilometers long and 11 kilometers wide, a surface that is also unprecedented.

Flood destroys prison in Nigeria: 281 inmates escape16.09.24, 00:06 • 18888 views

NASA also published a satellite image - it was taken on September 10 - showing the lake and other bodies of water in the area. The agency compared this photo with one taken a year earlier, which did not show any water.

Scientific paradise

Mustafa Fauzi, ANDZOA's territorial director in Zagora, told EFE by phone from Zagora that the lake has now revived the area's "ecological value".

The expert added that the disappearance of water in the lake has led to a decrease in the frequency of migratory birds returning to Europe. This phenomenon is also emphasized by Spanish ornithologists.

The rehabilitation of Lake Iriki is one of our main goals because of its ecological importance, and for scientific tourism it is like a scientific paradise

- he says, as there were 130 species of plants here.

Iriki, which is located in an isolated desert area, will continue to be the subject of research by the University of Mumani.

Experts promise to return to the site to check on the health of various bird species that have not been there for 50 years.

Flooding in Hungary: the Danube has already overflowed its banks and threatens to flood Budapest's tourist spots19.09.24, 15:19 • 16359 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
