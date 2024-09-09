Kyiv plans to restore Syne Lake: an agreement with a contractor has been signed
Kyiv • UNN
Pleso has signed a contract for the reconstruction of Lake Syne in the Pushcha-Vodytsky forest. The works will include clearing the reservoir, cleaning the bottom of the lake from silt and installing connecting channels.
In Kyiv , the Pleso utility company has signed a contract to restore Lake Syne on the southern outskirts of Pushcha-Vodytsky forest. This was reported by KCSA, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on Monday, Pleso completed the tender process for the selection of a contractor and signed a contract for the restoration of the lake.
In the near future, the contractor, together with our specialists, will develop and present a project for the work to the community. Based on its results, they will discuss the main algorithms for further actions to be taken during the lake restoration
According to him, the main works will include clearing the reservoir, cleaning the lake bottom from silt, and constructing connecting channels. He emphasized that the first stage will be the revitalization of the reservoir, namely the clearing and restoration of the lake, which will allow the reservoir to return to life.
Addendum
It is noted that previous attempts to determine the contractor through the open bidding procedure, which were held five times, failed for various reasons. In particular, this was due to the inconsistency of the submitted documents and the excess of the budget limits by the participants' proposals.
Kyivvodokanal will discharge artesian water into the dried-up Lake Syne07.08.24, 16:09 • 27054 views