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Floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of 157 people, while more than 40 others have been hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

At least 157 people have been killed and 41 hospitalized as a result of flash floods in Nepal. Hundreds of people are still considered missing.

Floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of 157 people, while more than 40 others have been hospitalized

According to Nepalese police, at least 157 people have died as a result of flash floods, UNN reports, citing CNN.

At least 41 people have been hospitalized.

Hundreds more are considered missing, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

Deadly flood in Nepal — the Foreign Ministry said contact had been lost with two Ukrainians26.08.26, 21:06 • 1040 views

We remind you

In Nepal, dozens of people were killed and hundreds went missing due to a sudden flood. 

Nepali authorities reported that 403 people were missing, including 341 foreign nationals. Sunil Sharma, a representative of the tourism board, said that 133 of them were from India and had been making a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus. Also missing were 47 people from the United States, 34 from Australia, 33 from the United Kingdom, and 24 from Canada, he added.

Antonina Tumanova

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