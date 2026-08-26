Floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of 157 people, while more than 40 others have been hospitalized

According to Nepalese police, at least 157 people have died as a result of flash floods, UNN reports, citing CNN.

At least 41 people have been hospitalized.

Hundreds more are considered missing, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

Deadly flood in Nepal — the Foreign Ministry said contact had been lost with two Ukrainians

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In Nepal, dozens of people were killed and hundreds went missing due to a sudden flood.

Nepali authorities reported that 403 people were missing, including 341 foreign nationals. Sunil Sharma, a representative of the tourism board, said that 133 of them were from India and had been making a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus. Also missing were 47 people from the United States, 34 from Australia, 33 from the United Kingdom, and 24 from Canada, he added.