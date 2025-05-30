Flooding in Nigeria: more than 80 people died as a result of the disaster
At least 88 people have died as a result of the flood that flooded the city of Mokwa on May 29. Rescue operations are ongoing, as many are still in danger.
Details
Husseini Isah of the state's National Emergency Management Agency said many more people are in danger and rescue efforts are continuing on Friday. Initial reports said at least 20 people had died.
The number continues to grow. But according to the latest estimates, 88 bodies were found
The floods were caused by heavy rains that lasted for several hours. According to local residents and local officials, the situation was aggravated by a dam break in a neighboring town.
