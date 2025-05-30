$41.530.06
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 2996 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 10509 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 9370 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25196 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 36744 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 24976 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27184 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150203 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163601 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141009 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Publications
Exclusives
Flooding in Nigeria: more than 80 people died as a result of the disaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

At least 88 people have died as a result of the flood that flooded the city of Mokwa on May 29. Rescue operations are ongoing, as many are still in danger.

Flooding in Nigeria: more than 80 people died as a result of the disaster

At least 88 people have died in a flood that inundated the market town of Mokwa in Nigeria's Niger state on May 29, The Associated Press reports, according to UNN.

Details

Husseini Isah of the state's National Emergency Management Agency said many more people are in danger and rescue efforts are continuing on Friday. Initial reports said at least 20 people had died.

The number continues to grow. But according to the latest estimates, 88 bodies were found 

– said Isah.

The floods were caused by heavy rains that lasted for several hours. According to local residents and local officials, the situation was aggravated by a dam break in a neighboring town.

As a reminder, as a result of the flood in New South Wales in Australia, two people died, two more were missing. About 50,000 people in the evacuation zone.

A terrible flood left half the city under water: 33 people died in the capital of Congo08.04.25, 15:20 • 7993 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the World
Associated Press
Nigeria
Australia
