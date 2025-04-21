$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 20511 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 63374 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 39623 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 37803 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 39559 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30048 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25101 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 66672 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39421 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53275 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Flights over Rome will be prohibited during the funeral of Pope Francis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1968 views

Security measures are being strengthened in Rome in connection with the funeral of Pope Francis. A ban on flights of aircraft over the city will be introduced during the farewell to the pontiff.

Flights over Rome will be prohibited during the funeral of Pope Francis

During the preparation for the funeral of Pope Francis, flights over Rome are prohibited. This is reported by Rai News, reports UNN

Details

According to the Prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini, a security plan is already in place in the city, which "will be further strengthened."

We already have a no-fly zone in place, and therefore we are paying maximum attention to this type of threat,

- he explained.

The Prefect added that the Roman authorities will announce more detailed security measures after the exact date of the farewell to the Pope and the number of people who will say goodbye to him is known.

Let us remind you

On Monday, April 21, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta House.

Cardinal Farrell of Pope Francis confirmed his death at around 7:30 a.m. in Santa Marta, people are gathering in St. Peter's Square.

The funeral events for the death of Pope Francis will last nine days. The conclave to elect the next pontiff will take place within a month.

US President Donald Trump plans to attend Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican this week. 

The election of the new pontiff will be held by cardinals at a conclave, where candidates from liberal and conservative forces will compete.

Spain has declared three days of official mourning after Pope Francis died at the age of 88. This was announced by the country's Minister of Justice, Felix Bolaños.

Paris honors the memory of Pope Francis by turning off the lights of the Eiffel Tower on Monday evening.

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine21.04.25, 10:55 • 53267 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
Paris
Spain
Vatican City
