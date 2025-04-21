Flights over Rome will be prohibited during the funeral of Pope Francis

During the preparation for the funeral of Pope Francis, flights over Rome are prohibited. This is reported by Rai News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini, a security plan is already in place in the city, which "will be further strengthened."

We already have a no-fly zone in place, and therefore we are paying maximum attention to this type of threat, - he explained.

The Prefect added that the Roman authorities will announce more detailed security measures after the exact date of the farewell to the Pope and the number of people who will say goodbye to him is known.

Let us remind you

On Monday, April 21, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta House.

Cardinal Farrell of Pope Francis confirmed his death at around 7:30 a.m. in Santa Marta, people are gathering in St. Peter's Square.

The funeral events for the death of Pope Francis will last nine days. The conclave to elect the next pontiff will take place within a month.

US President Donald Trump plans to attend Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican this week.

The election of the new pontiff will be held by cardinals at a conclave, where candidates from liberal and conservative forces will compete.

Spain has declared three days of official mourning after Pope Francis died at the age of 88. This was announced by the country's Minister of Justice, Felix Bolaños.

Paris honors the memory of Pope Francis by turning off the lights of the Eiffel Tower on Monday evening.

