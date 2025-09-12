Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective

New details have emerged regarding the bloody road accident caused yesterday by an NABU employee in Ivano-Frankivsk region. According to our sources, the Bureau's detective is Serhii Nahorniuk.



Details

According to our sources in law enforcement agencies, the NABU detective not only caused an accident in a service car, but was driving at a speed of 200 km/h – he drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a "Mercedes Sprinter".

The impact was so strong that the victim's car turned into scrap metal, and the "Mercedes" driver himself suffered serious injuries – one leg was amputated, and the other was crushed. He is currently in intensive care.

According to witnesses, other NABU employees immediately arrived at the scene, who put pressure on the police and tried to "hush up" the case. They also prevented witnesses from filming the consequences of the accident.

These detectives were identified – Iryna Molchaniuk and Mykola Valchuk came to help their colleague avoid responsibility.

In addition, very interesting finds were found in Nahorniuk's car – in particular, "fake" Ministry of Internal Affairs and SBU IDs. And this could be a reason to open another case for document forgery.

We remind you that the State Bureau of Investigation has already opened a criminal case, and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau was also forced to confirm another road accident involving its representative.

Such cases, unfortunately, have become systemic. Earlier, the SBI already announced suspicion to three NABU employees for committing three separate road accidents that occurred in 2021 and 2023, as a result of which people were injured.