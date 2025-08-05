Fled to Russia and supports aggression against Ukraine: an ROC priest will be tried in absentia in Ivano-Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a priest of the Russian Orthodox Church, who fled to the aggressor country and supports the aggressive war against Ukraine, will be tried in absentia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the SBU in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

This refers to the abbot of the St. Nicholas Church of the Pesochny Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation. He is a citizen of Ukraine and served in one of the parishes of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Kyiv.

During the full-scale Russian invasion, the cleric launched active activities in support of the occupation forces. For this, he used his own parish, as well as a Telegram channel - he raises multi-thousand sums for the Rashist troops.

With the funds he collected, motorcycles, a UAZ car, walkie-talkies for special forces, electronic warfare systems, camouflage nets, binoculars, generators, a thermal imager, a drone, a collimator sight, silencers, rechargeable batteries, power supplies, a repeater, a mast, antennas, and a drone detector were purchased.

For his "charitable" activities, the cleric was awarded numerous commendations from the occupation forces.

As reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, for his actions, the priest was charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 110 (Encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 1 of Art. 111-2 (Complicity with the aggressor state).

He faces imprisonment for a term of 10 to 12 years.

