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Five people were injured in a shooting at Virginia State University

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3330 views

On the morning of August 15, a shooting occurred near the dormitories of Virginia State University, injuring five people. Police are searching for several suspects; one victim is in critical condition.

Five people were injured in a shooting at Virginia State University

Five people suffered gunshot wounds during a shooting on the grounds of Virginia State University on the morning of August 15, and police are investigating the involvement of several suspects. The Chesterfield County Police Department and university representatives reported this, according to AP, as reported by UNN.

Details

The shooting occurred near the university dormitories. Police received a report of the incident at around 1:30 a.m. and found five people with gunshot wounds near the student housing.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals. According to police, the condition of one of them, whose injuries were initially assessed as life-threatening, later deteriorated to critical. The injuries of the other four people are not life-threatening.

Police are searching for several suspects

The university said that several suspects may have been involved in the shooting. After the incident, the campus was locked down, and students and staff were urged to remain in safe locations and avoid the area of the shooting.

A significant law enforcement presence remains on campus as the investigation into the shooting that occurred this morning continues

- the university said after the lockdown was lifted.

The campus lockdown was lifted at around 9:00 a.m. At the same time, law enforcement officers continued working at the scene.

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The investigation involves the Chesterfield County Police Department, campus police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. Virginia State Police handed the investigation over to local law enforcement.

Virginia State University is located in Ettrick, approximately 39 km south of the state capital, Richmond. About 5,700 students study there. The shooting occurred on the eve of the start of the new academic year — classes are scheduled to begin on August 17.

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Stepan Haftko

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