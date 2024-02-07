five killed, 48 wounded: consequences of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine - OP

As of 3 p.m., five people have been killed and 48 others wounded in Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv as a result of a massive missile strike on Ukraine. This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Six regions are in the crosshairs. As of now, 48 people have been injured in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv. Unfortunately, Russia has killed five people - Kuleba wrote on social media.

According to him, the shelling aftermath and rescue operations are currently underway. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Emergency services, government officials, and utility companies are working, and emergency operations centers have been set up.

44 air targets destroyed in the sky over Ukraine: 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs - Zaluzhny