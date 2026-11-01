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Five horror films that will make you shudder with fear

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

A selection of five films about magic, witches, ghosts, and mysterious crimes for an autumn viewing with friends.

Five horror films that will make you shudder with fear

Halloween is over, but that is no reason to give up the spooky atmosphere and mystical stories. Autumn evenings are a wonderful opportunity to watch films about the supernatural, mysterious events, and terrifying adventures that will provide unforgettable emotions. UNN offers an incredible selection of films to watch with friends

The House with a Clock in Its Walls 2018

Lewis Barnavelt lost his parents at an early age and, after their death in a car accident, moved in with his mysterious uncle Jonathan. The boy soon discovers that his relative is a real wizard, while their neighbor also possesses magical abilities. Thus, Lewis enters an amazing world of sorcery, filled with mysteries and extraordinary adventures.

Jonathan’s house itself conceals many mysteries, but the greatest danger is posed by an ancient clock cursed by a powerful warlock. Its ticking counts down the time until the apocalypse. Now the uncle and nephew will have to find an ancient artifact and break the curse in order to save the world from an inevitable catastrophe.

• Genre: comedy, mystery, thrillers, horror, science fiction, fantasy, family

• Country: USA

• Director: Eli Roth

• Actors: Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kyle MacLachlan, Renée Goldsberry, Colleen Camp

Hubie Halloween 2020

The residents of a small town are actively preparing to celebrate Halloween, unaware that this year the holiday may turn into a real nightmare. On the eve of the celebration, a dangerous criminal escapes from a psychiatric hospital and heads back to his hometown. The only person capable of noticing the threat and confronting it turns out to be Hubie, a modest employee in the meat department of the local supermarket. The townspeople do not respect him much: they constantly make fun of him, and even children bully him. Despite all the insults, Hubie does not lose his kindness and sincerely believes that everyone should follow the rules and maintain order. This time, his vigilance will become especially important, as he will have to not only save his favorite holiday but also protect the girl he has long cared about.

• Genre: comedy, mystery, horror, fantasy, family

• Country: USA

• Director: Steven Brill

• Actors: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider

Hocus Pocus 2 2022

Salem is known for its chilling history of witch trials. Once, three witch sisters who cursed the townspeople, brewed potions, and hunted children were captured and executed. However, thanks to the Black Flame Candle, they return from the seventeenth century, seeking revenge. Now three high school girls will have to join forces to stop the witches on the eve of Halloween and prevent them from plunging the town into chaos once again.

• Genre: action, melodrama, comedy, adventure, horror, fantasy, family

• Country: USA

• Director: Anne Fletcher

• Actors: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Belissa Escobedo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecJRvz9nk-U

The Curse of Bridge Hollow 2022

Salem is known for its chilling history of witch trials. Once, three witch sisters who cursed the locals, brewed magical potions, and hunted children were captured and executed. However, the witches do not disappear forever: many years later, the Black Flame Candle brings them back from the distant seventeenth century. Finding themselves in modern-day Salem once again, the sisters seek revenge and plan to continue their witchcraft. Now three high school girls will have to join forces to stop the witches on the eve of Halloween and prevent them from plunging the town into chaos once again.

• Genre: comedy, adventure, horror, family

• Country: USA

• Director: Jeff Wadlow

• Actors: Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Marlon Wayans, Rob Riggle, Dave Sheridan

A Haunting in Venice 2023

Tired of the everyday hustle and bustle, the famous detective Hercule Poirot is looking for an opportunity to have some fun and test his wits. While staying in Venice, he finds himself at a séance held in an old palace. At first, Poirot regards it all as an ordinary performance, but the situation takes an unexpected turn when one of the guests is found dead. Those present are convinced that supernatural forces are responsible for the tragedy, but the detective does not believe in ghosts and sets out to prove that a perfectly real person is behind the crime. Now he faces another mystery, one that will be difficult to solve even for an experienced investigator.

• Genre: detective, drama, crime, horror

• Country: United States, United Kingdom, Italy

• Director: Kenneth Branagh

• Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Dylan Corbett Bader, Amir El-Masry, Riccardo Scamarcio

Olga Rozgon

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