03:35 PM • 22718 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 31256 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 28468 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 49665 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 23841 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 22635 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 21663 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20078 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20356 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17719 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Publications
Exclusives
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
The Guardian

First time since 2014: Russian delegation marched under national flag at Paralympic opening ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games took place in Verona. For the first time since 2014, the Russian delegation marched with a flag, carried by an Italian volunteer. The Ukrainian team will miss the opening due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

First time since 2014: Russian delegation marched under national flag at Paralympic opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games took place in Verona. The Russian delegation, for the first time since 2014, marched with a flag, carried by an Italian volunteer, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, the Russian delegation at the ceremony included the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee, Pavel Rozhkov, skier Anastasia Bagiyan, leading athlete Sergey Sinyakin, and press attaché Ekaterina Pronina.

Australia and France join boycott of Paralympic Games opening - Sybiha06.03.26, 18:55 • 2448 views

Six Russian athletes will participate in the Paralympics.

Start of the 2026 Winter Paralympics: Ukraine competes with a record team, but boycotts the opening ceremony06.03.26, 13:56 • 2680 views

Addendum

In February, the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian team would miss the opening of the Paralympics due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

After the annexation of Crimea and the start of hostilities in Donbas, Russian athletes were deprived of the opportunity to compete under the national flag and with the anthem of the Russian Federation. 

Antonina Tumanova

SportsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Italy
Ukraine