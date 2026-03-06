$43.810.09
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated EU accession
10:48 AM • 7224 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 11125 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 12696 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 12579 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 12245 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 19800 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 32901 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 35389 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 71995 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
Start of the 2026 Winter Paralympics: Ukraine competes with a record team, but boycotts the opening ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

At the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, Ukraine will be represented by 25 para-athletes and 10 guide athletes. The Ukrainian team will boycott the opening ceremony due to the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus under their national flags.

Start of the 2026 Winter Paralympics: Ukraine competes with a record team, but boycotts the opening ceremony

From March 6 to 15, the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will take place, where Ukraine will be represented by a record number of athletes. The national team includes 25 para-athletes and 10 guide athletes, UNN reports with reference to the post of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

Overall, the 2026 Games could be the largest in the history of the Winter Paralympics. 612 athletes from 56 countries are expected to participate. Medals will be contested in 79 disciplines across six sports.

At the same time, the Ukrainian national team decided to boycott the opening ceremony of the competitions. The reason was the decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate under their national flags. Because of this, Ukrainian representatives will not take part in the traditional march of nations, and will also not appear in video presentations of participating countries, which will be broadcast during the ceremony.

Addition

The opening ceremony will take place at the arena in Verona. The Ukrainian team will be absent from the event, and the broadcast of the opening will also not be shown by the broadcaster "Suspilne Sport".

Despite the situation surrounding the ceremony, Ukrainian athletes are preparing to compete and will fight for awards. For the team, this is another opportunity to demonstrate the results of many years of training and make a name for themselves on the international stage.

Austria, Romania, and Britain to join boycott of Paralympic Games opening - MFA04.03.26, 18:24 • 4480 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports