Austria, Romania, and Britain to join boycott of Paralympic Games opening - MFA

Exclusive
03:27 PM • 5280 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 15249 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 14824 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 21441 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 49015 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 76931 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 64454 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67333 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61729 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34893 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 23305 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 23210 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 22509 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 22597 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 14374 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 2732 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 3806 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 14442 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 30694 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 38384 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 42391 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating

Austria, Romania, and Britain to join boycott of Paralympic Games opening - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Austria, Romania, and Great Britain will not send officials to the opening of the 2026 Paralympic Games. This has increased the number of countries boycotting the event due to the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus to 14, plus the EU.

Austria, Romania, and Britain to join boycott of Paralympic Games opening - MFA

Austria, Romania, and Great Britain have confirmed that their officials will not attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Thus, 14 countries and the EU have already refused to participate in this event, where the International Paralympic Committee allowed Russia and Belarus to wave their blood-stained flags. And the number of such countries is growing. We are grateful to all our partners who have taken this morally correct position 

- Sybiha reported.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that "these are not just flags - these are symbols of an aggressive war in which at least 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died, 800 sports facilities have been damaged, and hundreds of thousands of war crimes have been committed."

We strongly urge all countries to refrain from sending officials to this ceremony. Say "no" to war propaganda and the whitewashing of war crimes through sports 

- Sybiha summarized.

Let's add

Earlier it was known that 11 countries and the EU decided to boycott the opening of the Paralympic Games in Italy due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes with their flags and anthems.

Recall 

The Ukrainian national team has finally formed its application for the 2026 Paralympic Games, winning 25 licenses, which is the best indicator in history. 35 athletes will compete in four sports, including nine debutants.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsPolitics