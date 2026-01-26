The first Russian-made ice-class vessel is preparing to dock at the Arctic LNG 2 facilities, which will allow the Kremlin to partially circumvent US logistical restrictions. The appearance of a new tanker with a high ice rating is critical for maintaining fuel exports in the harsh winter conditions of the Arctic. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to vessel monitoring data, the tanker "Alexey Kosygin" completed its maiden month-long transit via the Northern Sea Route. This is only the second Arc-7 rated vessel capable of operating at PJSC Novatek's plant during the winter, when Arctic waters are covered with thick ice. Previously, the only tanker of this class serving the facility was the Christophe de Margerie.

Western sanctions have significantly slowed down the project's development, as most of Russia's existing vessels are not adapted for winter navigation, and access to foreign technologies is limited.

Arctic LNG 2 is a key element of Russia's strategy to capture 20% of the global liquefied natural gas market, but the implementation of these plans directly depends on the ability to replenish the fleet with reinforced ice-class vessels.

Problems of import substitution and construction delays

The construction of the "Alexey Kosygin" at the Far Eastern "Zvezda" plant was accompanied by long delays due to Russia's lack of necessary experience and technical base. The vessel was planned to be delivered in March 2023, but actual deliveries began much later than initially planned.

Currently, the plant operators and Novatek representatives avoid commenting on the vessel's future operation, trying not to attract additional attention to attempts to circumvent energy restrictions. The addition of a new tanker to the Arctic LNG 2 fleet indicates Moscow's intentions to continue gas production and transportation, despite pressure from Washington and logistical difficulties.

