General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
10:01 AM • 8956 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 6508 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
08:52 AM • 15590 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
07:43 AM • 15553 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 24186 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 34283 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 29807 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 26275 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 21685 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
10:01 AM • 8960 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 4840 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
08:52 AM • 15592 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 101196 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 116588 views
First Russian-built ice-class tanker approaches sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The tanker "Alexey Kosygin" has completed its transit through the Northern Sea Route and is preparing to moor at Arctic LNG 2. This will allow Russia to partially circumvent US logistical restrictions and maintain fuel exports in the Arctic.

First Russian-built ice-class tanker approaches sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant

The first Russian-made ice-class vessel is preparing to dock at the Arctic LNG 2 facilities, which will allow the Kremlin to partially circumvent US logistical restrictions. The appearance of a new tanker with a high ice rating is critical for maintaining fuel exports in the harsh winter conditions of the Arctic. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to vessel monitoring data, the tanker "Alexey Kosygin" completed its maiden month-long transit via the Northern Sea Route. This is only the second Arc-7 rated vessel capable of operating at PJSC Novatek's plant during the winter, when Arctic waters are covered with thick ice. Previously, the only tanker of this class serving the facility was the Christophe de Margerie.

Dozens of sanctioned Russian tankers freely pass through the English Channel, despite British sanctions - BBC23.01.26, 16:16 • 7163 views

Western sanctions have significantly slowed down the project's development, as most of Russia's existing vessels are not adapted for winter navigation, and access to foreign technologies is limited.

Arctic LNG 2 is a key element of Russia's strategy to capture 20% of the global liquefied natural gas market, but the implementation of these plans directly depends on the ability to replenish the fleet with reinforced ice-class vessels.

Problems of import substitution and construction delays

The construction of the "Alexey Kosygin" at the Far Eastern "Zvezda" plant was accompanied by long delays due to Russia's lack of necessary experience and technical base. The vessel was planned to be delivered in March 2023, but actual deliveries began much later than initially planned.

Currently, the plant operators and Novatek representatives avoid commenting on the vessel's future operation, trying not to attract additional attention to attempts to circumvent energy restrictions. The addition of a new tanker to the Arctic LNG 2 fleet indicates Moscow's intentions to continue gas production and transportation, despite pressure from Washington and logistical difficulties.

Mediterranean Incident: Sanctioned Russian Tanker "Progress" Loses Control23.01.26, 23:55 • 4729 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
United States