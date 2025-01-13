Fire in Los Angeles may have started after earlier fire, possibly from New Year's Eve fireworks - WP

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 11009 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137839 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122163 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130238 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130945 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165563 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109742 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159729 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104318 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113897 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 70792 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123896 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122321 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 64924 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 79281 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137839 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165563 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159729 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187725 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177078 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122321 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123896 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132666 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150074 views
Fire in Los Angeles may have started after earlier fire, possibly from New Year's Eve fireworks - WP

Fire in Los Angeles may have started after earlier fire, possibly from New Year's Eve fireworks - WP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27245 views

The Palisades Fire in California could have been started by a previous fire caused by New Year's Eve fireworks. Federal investigators are conducting an investigation at the scene.

The Palisades Fire, which has devastated Los Angeles County in the US state of California, could reignite from the traces left by a previous fire, allegedly caused by fireworks set off on New Year's Eve, reports The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

The Post's analysis of photos, video, satellite imagery and radio chatter, as well as interviews with eyewitnesses, provides new evidence that the Palisades fire started in an area where firefighters had spent hours using helicopters to knock down the blaze six days earlier.

In recent days, investigators from federal and state agencies have been visiting the area, interviewing residents and looking for evidence - including around the fire trail that started on New Year's Eve - of what caused the blaze.

Post The analysis showed that “the new fire started in close proximity to the old fire, which increases the likelihood of a reignited fire on New Year's Eve, which could happen in windy weather,” experts say.

From the start of the fire on Tuesday, authorities knew that smoke began to be visible on a section of the Temescal Range in the Santa Monica Mountains, where residents believe an earlier fire started with fireworks, the newspaper writes.

At the same time, officials said that establishing the cause could take weeks or months.

Large-scale fires in Los Angeles: Evacuees may not return home until Thursday13.01.25, 06:16 • 30419 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

the-washington-postThe Washington Post
californiaCalifornia
los-angelesLos Angeles

