Fire in Los Angeles may have started after earlier fire, possibly from New Year's Eve fireworks - WP

The Palisades Fire, which has devastated Los Angeles County in the US state of California, could reignite from the traces left by a previous fire, allegedly caused by fireworks set off on New Year's Eve, reports The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

The Post's analysis of photos, video, satellite imagery and radio chatter, as well as interviews with eyewitnesses, provides new evidence that the Palisades fire started in an area where firefighters had spent hours using helicopters to knock down the blaze six days earlier.

In recent days, investigators from federal and state agencies have been visiting the area, interviewing residents and looking for evidence - including around the fire trail that started on New Year's Eve - of what caused the blaze.

Post The analysis showed that “the new fire started in close proximity to the old fire, which increases the likelihood of a reignited fire on New Year's Eve, which could happen in windy weather,” experts say.

From the start of the fire on Tuesday, authorities knew that smoke began to be visible on a section of the Temescal Range in the Santa Monica Mountains, where residents believe an earlier fire started with fireworks, the newspaper writes.

At the same time, officials said that establishing the cause could take weeks or months.

