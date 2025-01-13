ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Large-scale fires in Los Angeles: Evacuees may not return home until Thursday

Large-scale fires in Los Angeles: Evacuees may not return home until Thursday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30420 views

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The fire destroyed 12,000 buildings over an area of 17,000 hectares, killing 24 people.

In Los Angeles, large-scale wildfires have forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Local authorities said that the evacuees are expected to return to the affected areas no earlier than Thursday. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The critical level of danger warning remains in effect due to strong wind gusts that are forecasted until the middle of the week. This creates a risk of new fires and complicates the work of firefighters. 

Currently, more than 100,000 people remain evacuated, although the peak number of people ordered to leave their homes reached 180,000. The fire, which has covered more than 17,000 hectares, has destroyed more than 12,000 buildings and claimed the lives of at least 24 people. 

Emergency services are working to localize the fire, but difficult weather conditions are keeping the situation tense.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
los-angelesLos Angeles

