Large-scale fires in Los Angeles: Evacuees may not return home until Thursday

In Los Angeles, large-scale wildfires have forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Local authorities said that the evacuees are expected to return to the affected areas no earlier than Thursday. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The critical level of danger warning remains in effect due to strong wind gusts that are forecasted until the middle of the week. This creates a risk of new fires and complicates the work of firefighters.

Currently, more than 100,000 people remain evacuated, although the peak number of people ordered to leave their homes reached 180,000. The fire, which has covered more than 17,000 hectares, has destroyed more than 12,000 buildings and claimed the lives of at least 24 people.

Emergency services are working to localize the fire, but difficult weather conditions are keeping the situation tense.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to send 150 rescuers to help the US fight fires in California