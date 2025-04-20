Fire engulfed a 12-story building in Kharkiv: 15 residents evacuated

A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv on Sunday evening, April 20. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the fire occurred in a 12-story residential building. Rooms of two apartments and the entrance area were burning on an area of 50 sq. m.

Rescuers evacuated 15 residents, including 5 children - the report says.

The State Emergency Service added that 25 rescuers and 6 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. The cause of the ignition is currently being established.

Recall

In the Balakliya forestry in the Kharkiv region, a fire truck blew up on an explosive device while extinguishing a fire. Two foresters experienced an acute stress reaction.

For the second day, a peat fire is being extinguished in the Kyiv region near Hostomel