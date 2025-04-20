$41.380.00
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
April 20, 02:07 PM • 12850 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 28385 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 45102 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 48107 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 55518 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 31487 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 25465 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20832 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81384 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86218 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

Fire engulfed a 12-story building in Kharkiv: 15 residents evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

In Kharkiv, a fire broke out in a 12-story residential building on the evening of April 20, the fire covered 50 sq.m. Rescuers evacuated 15 residents, including five children.

Fire engulfed a 12-story building in Kharkiv: 15 residents evacuated

A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv on Sunday evening, April 20. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the fire occurred in a 12-story residential building. Rooms of two apartments and the entrance area were burning on an area of 50 sq. m.

Rescuers evacuated 15 residents, including 5 children

- the report says.

The State Emergency Service added that 25 rescuers and 6 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. The cause of the ignition is currently being established.

Recall

In the Balakliya forestry in the Kharkiv region, a fire truck blew up on an explosive device while extinguishing a fire. Two foresters experienced an acute stress reaction.

For the second day, a peat fire is being extinguished in the Kyiv region near Hostomel20.04.25, 18:14 • 2550 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

