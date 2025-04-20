For the second day, a peat fire is being extinguished in the Kyiv region near Hostomel

Near Hostomel in Bucha district, Kyiv region, for the second day, the peat fire is being extinguished. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv region, writes UNN.

It is noted. that the peat fire was detected on Saturday, April 19, in the area of the dacha cooperative. The area of the fire was three hectares.

At the scene for the second day are working the duty shifts of the 53rd State Fire and Rescue Post of Hostomel village and the 35th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Bucha town - the State Emergency Service informs.

Fire extinguishing operations continue.

In the Balakliia forestry in the Kharkiv region, a fire broke out, which covered coniferous litter and reeds on 10 hectares, and later spread to 30 hectares. 26 rescuers, State Emergency Service equipment, and local fire teams were involved in the extinguishing.