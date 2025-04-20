For the second day, a peat fire is being extinguished in the Kyiv region near Hostomel
Kyiv • UNN
Near Hostomel in the Kyiv region, the liquidation of a peat bog fire, discovered on April 19 in the area of a dacha cooperative, has been ongoing for the second day. The fire covered an area of three hectares and is being extinguished by State Emergency Service units from Hostomel and Bucha.
Details
It is noted. that the peat fire was detected on Saturday, April 19, in the area of the dacha cooperative. The area of the fire was three hectares.
At the scene for the second day are working the duty shifts of the 53rd State Fire and Rescue Post of Hostomel village and the 35th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Bucha town
Fire extinguishing operations continue.
