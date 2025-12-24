$42.100.05
Produces over 20 types of products for the Russian army: an oil refinery is burning in Saratov, footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

On Wednesday, December 24, a fire was recorded in the area of an oil refinery in Russian Saratov. Local "media" and Telegram channels published photos and videos from the scene.

Produces over 20 types of products for the Russian army: an oil refinery is burning in Saratov, footage
Photo: t.me/akovalenko

On Wednesday, December 24, a fire was recorded in Saratov, Russia. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the CPD, the fire was recorded in the area of the oil refinery. Local "media" and Telegram channels published photos and videos.

Additionally

The oil refinery in Saratov is one of the oldest Russian oil refining enterprises, part of the Rosneft structure. This plant produces more than 20 types of products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil, and plays a role in meeting the needs of the Russian army.

The refinery has been repeatedly attacked by drones - the plant even temporarily ceased operations.

Saratov itself is located more than 1,500 km from Ukraine.

Recall

As a result of a drone attack on December 22 on the port of Taman in the Krasnodar Krai, two berths and two vessels suffered significant damage. The area of ignition in some sections reached from 1000 to 1500 square meters.

