Finland prepares new restrictions on real estate purchases for russians

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51801 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100242 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103807 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120149 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101330 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127207 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103136 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113256 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116876 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160682 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104710 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100823 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109067 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103392 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127211 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160686 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150919 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183077 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103375 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109051 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137573 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139353 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167216 views
Finland prepares new restrictions on real estate purchases for russians

Finland prepares new restrictions on real estate purchases for russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31619 views

The Finnish government has submitted a bill to ban real estate purchases by citizens of countries at war. The law will not apply to foreigners with permanent residence permits in Finland.

Finland wants to ban russians from buying real estate because of security risks. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Finland, UNN reports.

Details

The Finnish government has introduced a bill to the parliament that would prohibit citizens of countries at war from buying real estate in Finland. The law will also apply to legal entities registered in such countries or companies under their influence.

According to the new regulations, real estate transactions will no longer be possible for persons who may pose a potential threat to Finnish security. The government believes that real estate can be used as an instrument of hostile influence, which can have consequences for the economy, infrastructure, business and overall stability of the state.

The proposed amendments are intended to reduce the number of applications for real estate purchase permits from citizens of countries subject to the restrictions. This will allow the authorities to more closely control the verification process and allocate administrative resources more efficiently.

At the same time, the new rules will not apply to foreigners with a valid permanent residence permit in Finland or long-term EU resident status issued by the Finnish authorities. In such cases, the decision to purchase real estate will continue to be made by the Ministry of Defense.

In order to prevent possible attempts to circumvent the law, mechanisms are in place to detect fictitious buyers. The Ministry of Defense will be able to request additional authorizations if it suspects the use of fictitious persons. In addition, coordination between government agencies is being strengthened to ensure more efficient information exchange.

The proposed legislation is in line with the program of the government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, which envisages reviewing and tightening the regulation of real estate acquisitions by foreign entities outside the EU and EEA.

Almost 200 million euros: Finland announces new military assistance package for Ukraine

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland

Contact us about advertising