Almost 200 million euros: Finland announces new military assistance package for Ukraine

Finland has decided to transfer the 27th military aid package to Ukraine. It is worth 198 million euros, making it one of the largest. The total amount of defense assistance provided by Finland since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has reached 2.5 billion euros. This was reported by the Finnish Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The relevant decision was made on January 31, 2025, by the President of the country on the proposal of the government.

"This powerful package of almost 200 million euros has been put together in close cooperation with the Ukrainians. We provide exactly the support that will help Ukraine defend itself in a critical situation at the front. It is important not to reduce our efforts, but rather to step up our support at this moment. This week I discussed this issue with my colleagues from the Nordic countries, and our position is united. Military assistance ensures the right of independent nations to exist and saves lives in Ukraine," said Minister of Defense Antti Häkkinen.

Due to security concerns, details about the composition, method and timing of the aid are not disclosed. The Finnish government notes that the transfer of weapons takes into account both Ukraine's immediate needs and the country's own defense resources.

"It is up to us, Europeans, to determine how security in Europe will develop. Protecting Ukraine's independence and its defense capabilities is now the most important part of this process," explained the country's Defense Minister.

Recall

Lithuania continues to provide military assistance to Ukraine without interruption. At the end of last week, the Ukrainian army received a batch of man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) with ammunition.