Fine of UAH 68,000 for non-declaration of over UAH 4 million: court announced verdict against former head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko to a fine of UAH 68,000 for declaring inaccurate information amounting to over UAH 4 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

Details

It is reported that on October 22, 2025, the HACC announced a verdict against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, accused of intentionally entering knowingly false information into declarations by a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Preventing Corruption."

According to the court's verdict, the former official was found guilty of committing an offense under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and was sentenced to a fine of UAH 68,000 with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state and local government bodies, except for elected ones, for a period of one year. - informs the SAP.

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days after its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

Case details

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the accused, in his declarations for 2022–2023, did not reflect information about an apartment with an area of 201.9 sq. m, which belonged to his mother, but which he used together with family members. In addition, in the declaration for 2022, the person did not include information about funds in a bank account, as well as about non-residential premises, namely a parking space, a car wash, and a storage room, which belong to his family members.

The total amount of undeclared property for 2022 is UAH 2.2 million, and for 2023 - over UAH 2 million.

The SAP noted that by the HACC's ruling of August 21, 2025, the criminal proceedings regarding inaccurate declaration for 2023 were closed on the basis of clause 4-1 of part 1 of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, due to legislative changes that raised the threshold for criminal liability (from 500 to 750 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons), which had retroactive effect in time, as they improved his situation.

In addition, by the HACC's verdict of June 18, 2025, the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council was found guilty of requesting and receiving over UAH 600,000 in undue benefits from a businessman-volunteer.