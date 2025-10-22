Fine of UAH 68,000 for non-declaration of over UAH 4 million: court announced verdict against former head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
08:35 AM • 994 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 11697 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 19823 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 21540 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 31710 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 43714 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 42882 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34735 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31674 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32754 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damagedOctober 22, 01:40 AM • 4012 views
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 7188 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 4638 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions04:50 AM • 17757 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 23938 views
Publications
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 11702 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 24042 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 65555 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 69629 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 68411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 22343 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 37439 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 47344 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 37741 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 93506 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
BFM TV
MiG-31

Fine of UAH 68,000 for non-declaration of over UAH 4 million: court announced verdict against former head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) fined Mykhailo Holovko, former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, UAH 68,000 for declaring inaccurate information totaling over UAH 4 million. He failed to declare his mother's apartment, which he used with his family, and other assets.

Fine of UAH 68,000 for non-declaration of over UAH 4 million: court announced verdict against former head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko to a fine of UAH 68,000 for declaring inaccurate information amounting to over UAH 4 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

Details

It is reported that on October 22, 2025, the HACC announced a verdict against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, accused of intentionally entering knowingly false information into declarations by a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Preventing Corruption."

According to the court's verdict, the former official was found guilty of committing an offense under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and was sentenced to a fine of UAH 68,000 with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state and local government bodies, except for elected ones, for a period of one year.

- informs the SAP.

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days after its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

Case details

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the accused, in his declarations for 2022–2023, did not reflect information about an apartment with an area of 201.9 sq. m, which belonged to his mother, but which he used together with family members. In addition, in the declaration for 2022, the person did not include information about funds in a bank account, as well as about non-residential premises, namely a parking space, a car wash, and a storage room, which belong to his family members.

The total amount of undeclared property for 2022 is UAH 2.2 million, and for 2023 - over UAH 2 million.

The SAP noted that by the HACC's ruling of August 21, 2025, the criminal proceedings regarding inaccurate declaration for 2023 were closed on the basis of clause 4-1 of part 1 of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, due to legislative changes that raised the threshold for criminal liability (from 500 to 750 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons), which had retroactive effect in time, as they improved his situation.

In addition, by the HACC's verdict of June 18, 2025, the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council was found guilty of requesting and receiving over UAH 600,000 in undue benefits from a businessman-volunteer.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Bank card
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Ukraine