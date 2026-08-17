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Films about "Braty Hadiukininy", Kharlan and Horska: the winners of "Tysyachovesna" have been determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3328 views

The Ministry of Culture recommended 546 projects for victory in the "Tysyachovesna-2026" program. Among them are films about Olga Kharlan, Serhii Kuzminskyi, and a Christmas comedy.

Films about "Braty Hadiukininy", Kharlan and Horska: the winners of "Tysyachovesna" have been determined

Feature films about fencer Olga Kharlan, musician and frontman of the rock band "Braty Hadiukiny" Serhii Kuzminskyi, artist Alla Horska, choreographer Pavlo Virskyi, and director Yurii Illienko, as well as the Christmas comedy "Vertep v khatu," have been included among the winners of the state program supporting Ukrainian culture, "Tysyachovesna-2026." This was reported by UNN , citing the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

It is known that, following the final pitching session, 546 projects were recommended for support, including the films mentioned above.

Details

The final presentation of "Tysyachovesna" took place in Ivano-Frankivsk and lasted five days. In total, participants presented 1,215 projects and spent 320 hours defending them.

Following the selection, 546 projects in six areas were recommended for support:

  • 77 — in the field of visual arts;
    • 133 — in performing arts;
      • 144 — in contemporary music;
        • 70 documentaries and series;
          • 92 feature films and series;
            • 30 animation projects and content for children.

              Among the feature projects recommended for support is the film "The Fencer: The Main Bout," dedicated to Olympic champion Olga Kharlan. The film is intended to tell the story of her sporting and personal journey — from her first steps in fencing to competing at the Olympic Games in Paris. One of the key episodes is to be the story of the Ukrainian athlete's refusal to shake hands with her Russian opponent.

              Another project, "Alla Horska," will tell the story of the life of Ukrainian sixtier artist, public figure, and human rights movement participant Alla Horska.

              The film "Virskyi" is dedicated to Ukrainian choreographer Pavlo Virskyi. According to the creators' concept, the film will tell the story of the establishment of a Ukrainian dance ensemble amid Stalinist repressions and the Second World War, opposition to Soviet censorship, and the struggle to preserve Ukrainian identity.

              The project "The Golden Lion on Ivan Kupala," about director Yurii Illienko, was also included on the list. The events of the film will unfold in the 1960s, when Soviet censorship banned his work and the director sought to take Ukrainian poetic cinema beyond the borders of the USSR.

              The project "Vsio Chotko!" will tell the story of Serhii Kuzminskyi, the frontman of the iconic Ukrainian band "Braty Hadiukiny." Through his biography, the creators plan to show the formation of Ukrainian counterculture and the search for personal freedom.

              The Christmas comedy "Vertep v khatu" was also among the winners. At the center of the plot are petty con artists who pose as participants in a nativity play in order to gain entry to wealthy homes. Becoming acquainted with Ukrainian Christmas traditions and people gradually changes the characters.

              Context

              "Tysyachovesna" is a state initiative supporting Ukrainian culture, launched at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Up to UAH 4 billion has been allocated for its implementation.

              In total, the organizers received 2,634 applications. More than 180 Ukrainian and foreign experts were involved in the evaluation. The projects were assessed, in particular, on the quality and creativity of the idea, the feasibility of implementation, the professionalism of the team, the justification of the budget, international potential, and the share of co-financing.

              More than 20% of the program's participants were debutants.

              The results in the area of "Audiovisual Shows and Videos for Social Media" are still being determined separately. For this area, the second stage of the competition is the final one, and the results are to be published additionally.

              The Ministry of Culture also announced plans to continue "Tysyachovesna" in 2027 and expand the program with new areas — video games and books.

              Previously

              In June 2026, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there was historic interest in the "Tysyachovesna" program. More than 2,600 applications were submitted for the competition, and more than 150 experts evaluated the projects.

              Oleksandra Vasylenko

              Culture
              Musician
              Director
              Film
              Series
              Paris
              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
              Ukraine