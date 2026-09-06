More than 800 new individual entrepreneurs are registered in Ukraine every day

$44.7351.94
ukenru
06:58 AM • 820 views
Trump's support for AI data centers could hurt Republicans in the elections
September 5, 10:37 PM • 32038 views
"The Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis": Putin spoke "frankly" with Witkoff and Kushner
September 5, 08:15 PM • 35285 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia again: many people injured, fires broke outVideo
Exclusive
September 5, 06:53 PM • 22835 views
Rain will linger in Ukraine for one more day, and temperatures may drop to +19°
September 5, 04:42 PM • 23800 views
Up to 180 days — Ukraine has extended settlement periods for agricultural exporters due to attacks by the Russian Federation
September 5, 09:39 AM • 32710 views
"There is no threat to diplomacy": Zelenskyy announced adjustments to the operation concerning Russia's airspace next week
September 5, 08:59 AM • 28249 views
Russia struck Kyiv and Boryspil airports at night for the first time in a long while - ZelenskyyPhoto
September 5, 08:16 AM • 22890 views
After prolonged blackout: IAEA announced ceasefire to repair line to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPPPhoto
September 5, 07:33 AM • 21402 views
Kremlin does not expect breakthrough from new talks with the United States - Bloomberg
September 5, 07:18 AM • 19209 views
Ukrainians are increasingly leaving Poland and moving to the Czech Republic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
4m/s
72%
745mm
Popular news
NATO conducted exercises for the first time to defend against russia's nuclear-powered submarines without U.S. participation - PoliticoPhotoSeptember 5, 09:32 PM • 4838 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to sixSeptember 5, 10:05 PM • 3714 views
In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, drinking water has become a pretext for propaganda — CNSSeptember 5, 11:12 PM • 4358 views
Now the KGB and GRU will be expecting Ukrainian drones at their offices — European CommissionerPhoto01:20 AM • 12598 views
Le Pen's party threatens to halt aid to Kyiv after winning the elections01:55 AM • 10128 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 64577 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 72585 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 61498 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 56172 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 63890 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marine Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 26544 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 25547 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 37106 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 55953 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 51979 views
Actual
Ka-50
Pantsir missile system
The Guardian
Bild
The Times

More than 800 new individual entrepreneurs are registered in Ukraine every day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

A record 26,600 individual entrepreneurs were registered in August. The total number of entrepreneurs in Ukraine reached 2.24 million.

More than 800 new individual entrepreneurs are registered in Ukraine every day

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have registered nearly 195,000 new individual entrepreneurs, and the figure reached a record high in August—with 26,600 registrations. This was reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

Every day, 802 new entrepreneurs appear in Ukraine. In total, Ukrainians have already registered nearly 195,000 new individual entrepreneurs this year. The number of new entrepreneurs is growing month by month. While 21,500 individual entrepreneurs were registered in January, the figure reached a record 26,600 in August

- the post says.

According to the agency, the busiest day was April 1. On that day, 2,374 individual entrepreneurs were registered in a single day. Currently, the total number of individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine stands at 2.24 million.

Reminder

Starting August 14, banks are tightening monitoring of new and inactive individual entrepreneurs by introducing transfer limits: up to UAH 600,000 for Group 1 and up to UAH 3 million for Groups 2–3. After six months, the limits will be reduced to UAH 400,000 and UAH 1 million, respectively.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomyFinance
Ukraine