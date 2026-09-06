More than 800 new individual entrepreneurs are registered in Ukraine every day

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have registered nearly 195,000 new individual entrepreneurs, and the figure reached a record high in August—with 26,600 registrations. This was reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

Every day, 802 new entrepreneurs appear in Ukraine. In total, Ukrainians have already registered nearly 195,000 new individual entrepreneurs this year. The number of new entrepreneurs is growing month by month. While 21,500 individual entrepreneurs were registered in January, the figure reached a record 26,600 in August - the post says.

According to the agency, the busiest day was April 1. On that day, 2,374 individual entrepreneurs were registered in a single day. Currently, the total number of individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine stands at 2.24 million.

Reminder

Starting August 14, banks are tightening monitoring of new and inactive individual entrepreneurs by introducing transfer limits: up to UAH 600,000 for Group 1 and up to UAH 3 million for Groups 2–3. After six months, the limits will be reduced to UAH 400,000 and UAH 1 million, respectively.