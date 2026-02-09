FIFA Council not considering return of Russians to football competitions - UAF

The FIFA Council is not considering Russia's return to football competitions under the association's auspices. This was stated by the President of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Shevchenko, UNN reports.

I want to start with the main news of the week. This is about FIFA President Gianni Infantino's interview about the possible admission of Russians to football. The UAF reacted immediately. You all saw our statement. We clearly expressed our position, which is unchanged - as long as the war continues, we are categorically against the return of Russians to football. - said Shevchenko.

He noted that there had been communication with FIFA representatives at various levels, who confirmed that the return of Russians to football competitions was not being considered.

Currently, the FIFA Council is not considering the return of Russians. This information has also been published by European media. I plan to meet with Gianni Infantino to once again convey detailed information about the war in Ukraine and our position. Colleagues from various associations support us. As long as this support is maintained and unified, the return of Russians to competitions is not being considered. - added Shevchenko.

Addition

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was ready to discuss the possibility of lifting the ban on Russian teams participating in international tournaments.

We must. Absolutely. Because this ban has achieved nothing, it has only created more frustration and hatred. - said Infantino.

He added that, in his opinion, "it would help if girls and boys from Russia had the opportunity to play football in other parts of Europe."

The Ukrainian Football Association called on the organization not to change its position as long as the war continues, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reminded that almost 700 Ukrainian boys and girls will no longer be able to play football because they were killed by Russia.

The European Commission condemned FIFA President's call to return Russian athletes to international football.