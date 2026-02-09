FIFA Council not considering return of Russians to football competitions - UAF

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:22 AM • 13602 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 25747 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 31578 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 48936 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 48610 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 40322 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 39001 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26578 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18064 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13456 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2m/s
61%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhotoFebruary 9, 05:05 AM • 24674 views
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 8320 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 26539 views
Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without powerFebruary 9, 06:57 AM • 4652 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia09:47 AM • 16756 views
Publications
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 4626 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 54220 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 75687 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 92617 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 86063 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Garbaruk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 26595 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 35492 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 48797 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 49589 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 57835 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

FIFA Council not considering return of Russians to football competitions - UAF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko announced that the FIFA Council is not considering the return of Russians to football competitions. This has been confirmed after communication with FIFA representatives at various levels.

FIFA Council not considering return of Russians to football competitions - UAF

The FIFA Council is not considering Russia's return to football competitions under the association's auspices. This was stated by the President of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Shevchenko, UNN reports.

I want to start with the main news of the week. This is about FIFA President Gianni Infantino's interview about the possible admission of Russians to football. The UAF reacted immediately. You all saw our statement. We clearly expressed our position, which is unchanged - as long as the war continues, we are categorically against the return of Russians to football.

- said Shevchenko.

He noted that there had been communication with FIFA representatives at various levels, who confirmed that the return of Russians to football competitions was not being considered.

Currently, the FIFA Council is not considering the return of Russians. This information has also been published by European media. I plan to meet with Gianni Infantino to once again convey detailed information about the war in Ukraine and our position. Colleagues from various associations support us. As long as this support is maintained and unified, the return of Russians to competitions is not being considered.

- added Shevchenko.

Addition

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was ready to discuss the possibility of lifting the ban on Russian teams participating in international tournaments.

We must. Absolutely. Because this ban has achieved nothing, it has only created more frustration and hatred.

- said Infantino.

He added that, in his opinion, "it would help if girls and boys from Russia had the opportunity to play football in other parts of Europe."

The Ukrainian Football Association called on the organization not to change its position as long as the war continues, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reminded that almost 700 Ukrainian boys and girls will no longer be able to play football because they were killed by Russia.

The European Commission condemned FIFA President's call to return Russian athletes to international football.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Andriy Shevchenko
European Commission
Ukraine