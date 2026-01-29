$42.770.19
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
Fictitious deferrals in the "Oberih" register: an organized group of TCC and AFU officials exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Law enforcement officers have exposed an organized group of officials who illegally entered fictitious information about mobilization deferrals into the "Oberih" register. Fictitious information regarding 54 conscripts was entered into the system.

Fictitious deferrals in the "Oberih" register: an organized group of TCC and AFU officials exposed
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers have exposed an organized group of officials who illegally entered fictitious information about mobilization deferrals into the Unified Electronic Register "Oberih". This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI investigators notified three officials of the Uman District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of suspicion. They acted in prior conspiracy with the former deputy head of the officer career support department of the personnel center of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the defendants illegally entered false information into the register of conscripts, military personnel, and reservists "Oberih", arranging mobilization deferrals for individuals who had no legal grounds for them.

In total, fictitious information regarding 54 military-eligible citizens was entered into the system.

The officials are charged with unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems, committed by an organized group, under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, within the framework of the same criminal proceeding, law enforcement officers exposed a former officer of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who was also notified of suspicion.

According to the investigation, he received over 660 thousand hryvnias in illicit benefits from two military-eligible individuals for influencing TCC officials and the personnel center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to arrange fictitious deferrals and enter relevant data into the "Oberih" register.

In addition, the ex-officer is charged with complicity in the illegal alteration of information in the state register regarding the same 54 individuals.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group that organized the supply and sale of cocaine throughout Ukraine, disguising it as washing powder. Approximately 6 kg of cocaine were seized, the value of which on the black market reaches hundreds of millions of dollars.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

