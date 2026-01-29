Fictitious deferrals in the "Oberih" register: an organized group of TCC and AFU officials exposed

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers have exposed an organized group of officials who illegally entered fictitious information about mobilization deferrals into the Unified Electronic Register "Oberih". This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI investigators notified three officials of the Uman District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of suspicion. They acted in prior conspiracy with the former deputy head of the officer career support department of the personnel center of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the defendants illegally entered false information into the register of conscripts, military personnel, and reservists "Oberih", arranging mobilization deferrals for individuals who had no legal grounds for them.

In total, fictitious information regarding 54 military-eligible citizens was entered into the system.

The officials are charged with unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems, committed by an organized group, under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, within the framework of the same criminal proceeding, law enforcement officers exposed a former officer of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who was also notified of suspicion.

According to the investigation, he received over 660 thousand hryvnias in illicit benefits from two military-eligible individuals for influencing TCC officials and the personnel center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to arrange fictitious deferrals and enter relevant data into the "Oberih" register.

In addition, the ex-officer is charged with complicity in the illegal alteration of information in the state register regarding the same 54 individuals.

