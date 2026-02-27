$43.210.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fico revealed the topic of negotiations with Zelenskyy - Slovakia and Hungary demand access to "Druzhba"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1444 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico discussed the transit of oil through the "Druzhba" pipeline with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He proposes creating a joint inspection group to verify its functioning, as Slovakia and Hungary cannot receive paid oil.

Fico revealed the topic of negotiations with Zelenskyy - Slovakia and Hungary demand access to "Druzhba"

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico named the "Druzhba" oil pipeline as the topic of today's telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

Fico announced today's telephone conversations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and later with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The topic is the transit of oil through the 'Druzhba' pipeline, which concerns Slovakia and Hungary," Fico wrote on social media.

Fico again claimed that "we have information that the pipeline is functioning from a technical point of view." "However, the Ukrainian side claims the opposite and continues to postpone delivery dates. Therefore, we propose to create a joint inspection group – Slovakia, Hungary, and the European Commission – to check on the spot what is true," the Slovak prime minister indicated.

"I want to clarify: the oil purchased by Slovnaft is already on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border and is ours. According to EU agreements, we have an exemption from sanctions. This is not 'Russian oil' – it is our right to receive the delivery that we secured and paid for. The national interests of Slovakia and Hungary cannot be dismissed. If solidarity within the EU is to be mutual, it must apply to everyone. Slovakia has the right to its energy security, to respect for contracts, and to fair treatment," Fico stated.

He noted that after the conversation with President Zelenskyy, he would report "on its results and Ukraine's position."

Zelenskyy spoke with Fico - invited him to Kyiv "to discuss all issues"27.02.26, 13:48 • 2280 views

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico agreed to create an investigative commission regarding the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Orbán called on President Zelenskyy to provide access to it.

Julia Shramko

