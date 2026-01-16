Greek farmers are begging for vaccines to save their flocks from sheep pox, and Brussels is offering them for free. But the Athens government doesn't want them, preferring to cull infected animals. This is all very bad news for feta cheese fans, and livestock farmers say prices have already risen and will continue to rise in the spring when shortages become apparent, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Sheep pox is so contagious that global agricultural regulations require the immediate culling of entire herds after even a single case is detected. Since the first case was detected in the northern region of Greece in 2024, authorities have culled over 470,000 sheep and goats and closed about 2,500 farms across the country.

The country's livestock industry is now on the verge of collapse, threatening the trademark white cheese into which producers pour 80 percent of the country's sheep and goat milk.

Unless there is an immediate response, feta cheese will become a luxury item - said Vaso Fasoula, a shepherdess in the agricultural region of Thessaly, Greece, who locked up her 2,500 sheep to protect them from infection.

The alternative to all this killing: vaccines, which can be obtained for free in Brussels.

"Vaccination is the only additional measure that can stop the emergence of new outbreaks, limit further spread to the rest of Greece, and reduce the number of animals that need to be killed," EU Commissioner for Animal Protection Oliver Varhelyi wrote to Athens last year.

However, the country's government, as stated, has repeatedly rejected this option, citing significant financial implications and harm to exports. This rejection of widespread preventive measures has angered farmers and fueled further tensions with Brussels over the agricultural subsidy scandal, while jeopardizing one of Greece's most famous exports.

Farmers and livestock breeders have been blocking national highways across the country for the past 40 days as part of one of the largest mobilizations the country has seen in recent years. Mass vaccination is one of their demands, and they have stated that they will not leave the roadblocks until a vaccination campaign begins.

Critics argue that the government's refusal to vaccinate is not only due to misguided priorities, but also to cover up corruption.

Sheep pox vaccines will be free, but they will nevertheless come at a high cost, the publication writes.

Greek Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras said that a nationwide vaccination initiative would lead to Greece being classified as a country where sheep pox is endemic. This could jeopardize exports, given other countries' desperate desire to contain the spread of the virus beyond their borders. "Our scientists are clear," Tsiaras said in October. "They do not recommend vaccination. Farmers are in a difficult situation, but we can do nothing but follow scientific recommendations."

Although a declaration of sheep pox means restrictions on animal exports – the virus can live in wool for up to six months – shipments of processed dairy products such as feta cheese would be less affected, the publication notes.

The trademark "salty, white, crumbly delicacy" – a protected designation of origin in the EU – is a major economic driver. Greece produces over 97,000 tons of feta annually, more than two-thirds of which is exported. In 2024, the country earned a record 785 million euros from feta sales.

Livestock farmers say that the price of feta cheese has already risen significantly and will rise even further in the spring when shortages become apparent. (The feta cheese currently on the market is made from milk from previous months) - the publication states.

However, the government, as noted, strongly opposes livestock vaccinations.