Feta cheese faces shortage due to sheep pox in Greece - Politico

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 7890 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 23762 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 22755 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 22617 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 22498 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 22384 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 30719 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 34708 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 26748 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36918 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 33615 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM • 25234 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM • 12135 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling09:54 AM • 19599 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 12632 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 41406 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 73357 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 91301 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 100412 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 83549 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Petr Pavel
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 12654 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 21929 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 33733 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 54663 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 88195 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold

Feta cheese faces shortage due to sheep pox in Greece - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Greek farmers are pleading for sheep pox vaccines, which Brussels offers for free, but the Athens government refuses, preferring to cull infected animals. This decision threatens feta cheese production, as over 470,000 sheep and goats have already been culled.

Feta cheese faces shortage due to sheep pox in Greece - Politico

Greek farmers are begging for vaccines to save their flocks from sheep pox, and Brussels is offering them for free. But the Athens government doesn't want them, preferring to cull infected animals. This is all very bad news for feta cheese fans, and livestock farmers say prices have already risen and will continue to rise in the spring when shortages become apparent, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Sheep pox is so contagious that global agricultural regulations require the immediate culling of entire herds after even a single case is detected. Since the first case was detected in the northern region of Greece in 2024, authorities have culled over 470,000 sheep and goats and closed about 2,500 farms across the country.

The country's livestock industry is now on the verge of collapse, threatening the trademark white cheese into which producers pour 80 percent of the country's sheep and goat milk.

Unless there is an immediate response, feta cheese will become a luxury item

- said Vaso Fasoula, a shepherdess in the agricultural region of Thessaly, Greece, who locked up her 2,500 sheep to protect them from infection.

The alternative to all this killing: vaccines, which can be obtained for free in Brussels.

"Vaccination is the only additional measure that can stop the emergence of new outbreaks, limit further spread to the rest of Greece, and reduce the number of animals that need to be killed," EU Commissioner for Animal Protection Oliver Varhelyi wrote to Athens last year.

However, the country's government, as stated, has repeatedly rejected this option, citing significant financial implications and harm to exports. This rejection of widespread preventive measures has angered farmers and fueled further tensions with Brussels over the agricultural subsidy scandal, while jeopardizing one of Greece's most famous exports.

Farmers and livestock breeders have been blocking national highways across the country for the past 40 days as part of one of the largest mobilizations the country has seen in recent years. Mass vaccination is one of their demands, and they have stated that they will not leave the roadblocks until a vaccination campaign begins.

Critics argue that the government's refusal to vaccinate is not only due to misguided priorities, but also to cover up corruption.

Sheep pox vaccines will be free, but they will nevertheless come at a high cost, the publication writes.

Greek Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras said that a nationwide vaccination initiative would lead to Greece being classified as a country where sheep pox is endemic. This could jeopardize exports, given other countries' desperate desire to contain the spread of the virus beyond their borders. "Our scientists are clear," Tsiaras said in October. "They do not recommend vaccination. Farmers are in a difficult situation, but we can do nothing but follow scientific recommendations."

Although a declaration of sheep pox means restrictions on animal exports – the virus can live in wool for up to six months – shipments of processed dairy products such as feta cheese would be less affected, the publication notes.

The trademark "salty, white, crumbly delicacy" – a protected designation of origin in the EU – is a major economic driver. Greece produces over 97,000 tons of feta annually, more than two-thirds of which is exported. In 2024, the country earned a record 785 million euros from feta sales.

Livestock farmers say that the price of feta cheese has already risen significantly and will rise even further in the spring when shortages become apparent. (The feta cheese currently on the market is made from milk from previous months)

- the publication states.

However, the government, as noted, strongly opposes livestock vaccinations.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news
Animals
Brand
Mobilization
European Union
Greece