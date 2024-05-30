Ferries damaged in Kerch due to night attack: what is known

During the night attack on Crimea in the temporarily occupied Kerch, two ferries were damaged – railway and automobile. This was announced by Crimean official Oleg Kryuchkov, who is called "adviser to the head of Crimea", reports UNN.

During the Repulse of an enemy attack on transport infrastructure facilities in Kerch, two ferries - a road and a railway - were damaged by the wreckage of downed missiles-the glazing of superstructures was damaged - Kryuchkov wrote in social networks.

According to him, there are allegedly no casualties among the sailors and civilians.

He also said that after assessing the damage, the ferry service will be restored.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at night a number of attempts to carry out attacks using American operational-tactical missiles "ATACMS", drones and unassembled boats were allegedly stopped.

Russian air defense allegedly shot down eight missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight UAVs over the Black Sea near the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

Earlier UNN reportedthat on the night of May 30 , explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Kerch.