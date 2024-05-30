ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Ferries damaged in Kerch due to night attack: what is known

Ferries damaged in Kerch due to night attack: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 106465 views

During the night attack on Crimea in the temporarily occupied Kerch, two ferries - railway and automobile-were damaged by the wreckage of downed missiles.

During the night attack on Crimea in the temporarily occupied Kerch, two ferries were damaged – railway and automobile. This was announced by Crimean official Oleg Kryuchkov, who is called "adviser to the head of Crimea", reports UNN

During the Repulse of an enemy attack on transport infrastructure facilities in Kerch, two ferries - a road and a railway - were damaged by the wreckage of downed missiles-the glazing of superstructures was damaged

- Kryuchkov wrote in social networks.

According to him, there are allegedly no casualties among the sailors and civilians.

He also said that after assessing the damage, the ferry service will be restored. 

addition 

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at night a number of attempts to carry out attacks using American operational-tactical missiles "ATACMS", drones  and unassembled boats were allegedly stopped. 

Russian air defense allegedly shot down eight missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight UAVs over the Black Sea near the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

Earlier UNN reportedthat on the night of May 30 , explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Kerch.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
kerchKerch
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
mgm-140-atacmsMGM-140 ATACMS
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

