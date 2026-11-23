Olympic fencing champion and Mykolaiv native Olga Kharlan called on U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to help secure the release of civilians in the temporarily occupied Kinburn Spit and other territories of Ukraine seized by Russia. The athlete reported this on her Instagram page, UNN writes.

I appeal to the international community and personally to Melania Trump, urging her to help free civilians from the occupied Kinburn Spit and other Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia - the statement reads.

According to the athlete, Russia’s actions have created a catastrophic humanitarian situation in these territories. People are forced to live in isolation, without adequate assistance or security.

Kharlan also called for information to be disseminated about the plight of civilians who remain on the occupied Kinburn Spit.

I ask everyone: spread this information as widely as possible! Let the whole world learn about the humanitarian catastrophe on the Kinburn Spit and the fate of the people who remain there - the athlete emphasized.

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