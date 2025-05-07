$41.450.15
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 18596 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 32588 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 30763 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 38749 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 36920 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36717 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 87365 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93701 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 87930 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 80036 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Advertisement
Fedorov showed the effective work of "Snake": a newly created robot for demining

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6412 views

Minister Fedorov presented the "Snake" robot for demining, developed by Rovertech. It neutralizes explosives and clears the way for infantry, working even in difficult areas of the front.

Fedorov showed the effective work of "Snake": a newly created robot for demining

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov showed how the "Snake" robot works, designed for demining complex areas of the front. Fedorov posted the corresponding video on his Telegram page, UNN writes.

The robot can withstand the explosion of two anti-tank mines and can perform tasks in the most difficult conditions

- Fedorov said.

Details

According to Fedorov, the mobile reusable demining vehicle "Snake" v1.2 was developed and created by a company that is a member of Brave1 — Rovertech. Its main task is combat demining.

It neutralizes explosives in mined areas of the front and clears the way for infantry and equipment. The robot is also involved in humanitarian demining in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions

- Fedorov said.

The Minister also noted that "Snake" is 40 times cheaper to use than traditional demining. Only three minutes are needed to start working, and for maximum accuracy, the robot works in conjunction with a drone.

The robot is effective in complex terrain, dense vegetation and forests. It clears up to 2.5 hectares of area per day, spending only 6 liters per 1.2 hours of operation

- Fedorov explained.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense allowed the D-21-12R ground robotic complex to be used by the Defense Forces. It has a machine gun in its arsenal, which can provide support to soldiers on the battlefield.

In Ukraine, codified and allowed the "Rage" ground robotic complex (NRC) of domestic production to be operated in the units of the Defense Forces. It is designed to perform a wide range of tasks in difficult conditions

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Kharkiv
