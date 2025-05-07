Fedorov showed the effective work of "Snake": a newly created robot for demining

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov showed how the "Snake" robot works, designed for demining complex areas of the front. Fedorov posted the corresponding video on his Telegram page, UNN writes.

The robot can withstand the explosion of two anti-tank mines and can perform tasks in the most difficult conditions - Fedorov said.

Details

According to Fedorov, the mobile reusable demining vehicle "Snake" v1.2 was developed and created by a company that is a member of Brave1 — Rovertech. Its main task is combat demining.

It neutralizes explosives in mined areas of the front and clears the way for infantry and equipment. The robot is also involved in humanitarian demining in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - Fedorov said.

The Minister also noted that "Snake" is 40 times cheaper to use than traditional demining. Only three minutes are needed to start working, and for maximum accuracy, the robot works in conjunction with a drone.

The robot is effective in complex terrain, dense vegetation and forests. It clears up to 2.5 hectares of area per day, spending only 6 liters per 1.2 hours of operation - Fedorov explained.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense allowed the D-21-12R ground robotic complex to be used by the Defense Forces. It has a machine gun in its arsenal, which can provide support to soldiers on the battlefield.

In Ukraine, codified and allowed the "Rage" ground robotic complex (NRC) of domestic production to be operated in the units of the Defense Forces. It is designed to perform a wide range of tasks in difficult conditions