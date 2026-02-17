Fatal road accident at checkpoint: court reduces bail for ex-judge Tandyra by UAH 100 million
The Kyiv Court of Appeal reduced the bail for ex-judge Oleksiy Tandyra to UAH 20 million. Prosecutors demanded detention without the right to bail for the accused in the fatal road accident.
According to her, the prosecutors requested a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail.
The Kyiv Court of Appeal reduced the bail (for Tandyr - ed.) to UAH 20 million.
According to her, the prosecutors requested a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail.
As UNN reported, in January, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of former judge Oleksiy Tandyr, accused in a fatal road accident at a checkpoint, in the form of detention with bail set at UAH 119 million 880 thousand.
On May 25, 2023, while driving a Lexus ES 350 under the influence of alcohol, he hit a National Guard serviceman who was on duty at a checkpoint. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.
Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of five to ten years.