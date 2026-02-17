Fatal road accident at checkpoint: court reduces bail for ex-judge Tandyra by UAH 100 million

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
12:59 PM • 2612 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 6766 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 8762 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 12983 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 20657 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 31527 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 42766 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 51250 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38280 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 64465 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2.9m/s
68%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 21739 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 19321 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 19663 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 17558 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 19451 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 14309 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 34262 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 44095 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 64465 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 69348 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Geneva
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 6614 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 4908 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 22838 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 20500 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 23317 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
WhatsApp
Facebook

Fatal road accident at checkpoint: court reduces bail for ex-judge Tandyra by UAH 100 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal reduced the bail for ex-judge Oleksiy Tandyra to UAH 20 million. Prosecutors demanded detention without the right to bail for the accused in the fatal road accident.

Fatal road accident at checkpoint: court reduces bail for ex-judge Tandyra by UAH 100 million

The Kyiv Court of Appeal reduced the bail for former judge Oleksiy Tandyr to UAH 20 million. Iryna Vynokurova, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, told UNN.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal reduced the bail (for Tandyr - ed.) to UAH 20 million.

- Vynokurova said.

According to her, the prosecutors requested a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Additionally

As UNN reported, in January, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of former judge Oleksiy Tandyr, accused in a fatal road accident at a checkpoint, in the form of detention with bail set at UAH 119 million 880 thousand.

Recall

On May 25, 2023, while driving a Lexus ES 350 under the influence of alcohol, he hit a National Guard serviceman who was on duty at a checkpoint. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of five to ten years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Kyiv