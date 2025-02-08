Fatal accident on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway: an intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51738 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120125 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101319 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127188 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103129 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113256 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116876 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160671 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104693 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100806 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 76865 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109026 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120125 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127188 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150902 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183059 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103351 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109026 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137569 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139348 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167211 views
Fatal accident on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway: an intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck

Fatal accident on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway: an intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38764 views

A Mercedes-Benz intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck in Poltava Oblast, killing a passenger. Two other people were injured and the driver of the minibus was detained.

In Poltava region, an intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck. As a result of the accident, a man was killed, two other people were injured, and criminal proceedings were initiated, UNN reports, citing the Poltava regional police.

Details

The traffic accident occurred on February 8 at about 00:30 on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, near the village of Verkholy, Poltava district.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, a Mercedes-Benz intercity minibus (Kharkiv-Rivne) driven by a 64-year-old resident of Rivne region collided with a KRAZ truck driven by a 36-year-old resident of Poltava.

A traffic accident involving four cars occurred in the Rivne region: the police filed reports against the drunk driver05.02.25, 17:02 • 22847 views

As a result of the collision, the 46-year-old passenger of the minibus died on the spot from his injuries, and the 27-year-old passenger was hospitalized with injuries. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz also sustained injuries. He was examined by doctors. He did not need to be hospitalized.

The other 16 passengers of the minibus (including 4 children) who were in the vehicle at the time of the accident were not injured.

Police investigators detained the driver of the Mercedes-Benz minibus in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of serving him a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

The regional police investigation unit, under the procedural supervision of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, opened criminal proceedings over the incident on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle, which caused the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The circumstances and causes of the accident are being investigated.

Bus carrying employees of the company was involved in an accident in Dnipropetrovs'k region: 14 injured06.02.25, 09:59 • 24428 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
poltavaPoltava
rivneRivne
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

