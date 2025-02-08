Fatal accident on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway: an intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck

In Poltava region, an intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck. As a result of the accident, a man was killed, two other people were injured, and criminal proceedings were initiated, UNN reports, citing the Poltava regional police.

Details

The traffic accident occurred on February 8 at about 00:30 on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, near the village of Verkholy, Poltava district.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, a Mercedes-Benz intercity minibus (Kharkiv-Rivne) driven by a 64-year-old resident of Rivne region collided with a KRAZ truck driven by a 36-year-old resident of Poltava.

A traffic accident involving four cars occurred in the Rivne region: the police filed reports against the drunk driver

As a result of the collision, the 46-year-old passenger of the minibus died on the spot from his injuries, and the 27-year-old passenger was hospitalized with injuries. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz also sustained injuries. He was examined by doctors. He did not need to be hospitalized.

The other 16 passengers of the minibus (including 4 children) who were in the vehicle at the time of the accident were not injured.

Police investigators detained the driver of the Mercedes-Benz minibus in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of serving him a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

The regional police investigation unit, under the procedural supervision of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, opened criminal proceedings over the incident on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle, which caused the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The circumstances and causes of the accident are being investigated.

Bus carrying employees of the company was involved in an accident in Dnipropetrovs'k region: 14 injured