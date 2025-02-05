A traffic accident involving four cars occurred in the Rivne region: the police filed reports against the drunk driver

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50750 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100025 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119757 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101197 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126953 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103065 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113252 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116870 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160471 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104537 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100607 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 75546 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108687 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119745 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126945 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160464 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150706 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182869 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102997 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108687 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137452 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139238 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167108 views
A traffic accident involving four cars occurred in the Rivne region: the police filed reports against the drunk driver

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22847 views

In Goshcha, Rivne region, administrative protocols were drawn up against the driver of a Volkswagen Passat for a traffic accident involving four vehicles, committed while intoxicated. As a result of the accident, the Nissan driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

In Goshcha, Rivne region, administrative protocols were drawn up against the driver of a Volkswagen Passat for a traffic accident involving four vehicles, committed while intoxicated, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region.

Details

The accident occurred yesterday, February 4, in the town of Goshcha on Nezalezhnosti Street.

The police found that a 37-year-old driver of a "Volkswagen Passat", a local resident, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a "Nissan" driven by a 52-year-old resident of Goshcha. From the impact, a wheel was torn off the "Nissan", which damaged the "Hyundai" that was driving behind it.

At the same time, the 37-year-old driver of the "Volkswagen Passat", as noted, lost control of the car, and the car crashed into a parked "Daewoo Matiz" on the side of the road.

The 52-year-old driver of the "Nissan" was hospitalized with a chest injury and is undergoing additional examination.

The police found signs of alcohol intoxication in the suspected perpetrator of the accident, which was confirmed by the "Drager" device, which recorded 1.79 per mille. Two administrative protocols were drawn up against the offender under Art. 124 and Art. 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

School bus driver on drugs causes fatal accident in France31.01.25, 05:48 • 32234 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
nissanNissan

