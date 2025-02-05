A traffic accident involving four cars occurred in the Rivne region: the police filed reports against the drunk driver

In Goshcha, Rivne region, administrative protocols were drawn up against the driver of a Volkswagen Passat for a traffic accident involving four vehicles, committed while intoxicated, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region.

The accident occurred yesterday, February 4, in the town of Goshcha on Nezalezhnosti Street.

The police found that a 37-year-old driver of a "Volkswagen Passat", a local resident, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a "Nissan" driven by a 52-year-old resident of Goshcha. From the impact, a wheel was torn off the "Nissan", which damaged the "Hyundai" that was driving behind it.

At the same time, the 37-year-old driver of the "Volkswagen Passat", as noted, lost control of the car, and the car crashed into a parked "Daewoo Matiz" on the side of the road.

The 52-year-old driver of the "Nissan" was hospitalized with a chest injury and is undergoing additional examination.

The police found signs of alcohol intoxication in the suspected perpetrator of the accident, which was confirmed by the "Drager" device, which recorded 1.79 per mille. Two administrative protocols were drawn up against the offender under Art. 124 and Art. 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

