Bus carrying employees of the company was involved in an accident in Dnipropetrovs'k region: 14 injured

A PAZ bus crashed into a tree on a highway in the Dnipro region, injuring 14 people, including the driver, the regional State Emergency Service reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers received a report of an accident on the H-23 highway near the village of Oleksiivka in the Pokrovska community of Nikopol district at 07:00 in the morning.

At the scene, emergency responders found that "the driver of a PAZ 4234 bus carrying the company's employees probably lost control and collided with a tree.

"As a result of the accident, 13 passengers and the driver of the vehicle were injured," the SES said.

Using special tools, the driver was unblocked and handed over to ambulance paramedics for hospitalization.

Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

