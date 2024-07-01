Farmers received UAH 220 million of support for gardens and greenhouses this year
This year, the Ukrainian government has provided more than UAH 220 million to 55 agricultural enterprises for the development of horticulture, berry growing, viticulture and greenhouse farming.
As part of the government's initiative to support Ukraine's agricultural sector, three agricultural enterprises received UAH 18.7 million in funding to develop horticulture, berry growing, viticulture and greenhouse farming.
Despite Russia's missile attacks, Ukraine, together with its international partners, is actively supporting the agricultural sector, taking all necessary measures to ensure food security, the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy reports.
According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, three agricultural enterprises received UAH 18.7 million to develop horticulture, berry growing, viticulture, and greenhouse farming as part of the state grant program eRobota, which is aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses.
Since the beginning of 2024, more than UAH 220 million has been paid to 55 producers, of which UAH 153.5 million was allocated for gardening for 40 farms and UAH 66.5 million for greenhouses for 15 enterprises.
A total of UAH 925 million has been disbursed to 211 business entities since the program's launch, including UAH 690.7 million for the development of horticulture, berry and viticulture and UAH 234.3 million for greenhouse farming.
The program, which has been in effect since July 1, 2022, is aimed at supporting the creation and development of own businesses with the possibility of receiving grants of up to 70% of the project cost, but not more than UAH 10 million. 125 grant orders were issued in 2023, which contributed to the creation of more than 14 thousand jobs, in particular in the areas of horticulture, berry growing, viticulture, and greenhouse farming.
The financing of agricultural products under the eRobot program for 2024-2025 is supported by the World Bank through the ARISE project, which aims to provide inclusive support for the recovery of Ukrainian agriculture.
