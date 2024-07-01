Farmers received UAH 220 million of support for gardens and greenhouses this year

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Farmers received UAH 220 million of support for gardens and greenhouses this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24542 views

This year, the Ukrainian government has provided more than UAH 220 million to 55 agricultural enterprises for the development of horticulture, berry growing, viticulture and greenhouse farming.

Farmers received UAH 220 million of support for gardens and greenhouses this year

As part of the government's initiative to support Ukraine's agricultural sector, three agricultural enterprises received UAH 18.7 million in funding to develop horticulture, berry growing, viticulture and greenhouse farming. The total disbursements under the eRobota program amounted to over UAH 220 million, distributed among 55 agricultural enterprises.

This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN reports .

Despite Russia's missile attacks, Ukraine, together with its international partners, is actively supporting the agricultural sector, taking all necessary measures to ensure food security, the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy reports.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, three agricultural enterprises received UAH 18.7 million to develop horticulture, berry growing, viticulture, and greenhouse farming as part of the state grant program eRobota, which is aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

Since the beginning of 2024, more than UAH 220 million has been paid to 55 producers, of which UAH 153.5 million was allocated for gardening for 40 farms and UAH 66.5 million for greenhouses for 15 enterprises.

A total of UAH 925 million has been disbursed to 211 business entities since the program's launch, including UAH 690.7 million for the development of horticulture, berry and viticulture and UAH 234.3 million for greenhouse farming.

The program, which has been in effect since July 1, 2022, is aimed at supporting the creation and development of own businesses with the possibility of receiving grants of up to 70% of the project cost, but not more than UAH 10 million. 125 grant orders were issued in 2023, which contributed to the creation of more than 14 thousand jobs, in particular in the areas of horticulture, berry growing, viticulture, and greenhouse farming.

The financing of agricultural products under the eRobot program for 2024-2025 is supported by the World Bank through the ARISE project, which aims to provide inclusive support for the recovery of Ukrainian agriculture.

Recall

The government is ready to provide free sunflower seeds to farmers from the frontline and affected areas who previously applied for corn seeds but ran out of stocks. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

