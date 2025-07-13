Farm worker dies in US after Immigration Service raid on legal cannabis farm

An agricultural worker was seriously injured during an immigration raid on legal cannabis farms and subsequently died. During the same period, about 200 undocumented immigrants were arrested, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

In California, a farm worker died in an accident during a raid by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a legal cannabis plantation. In yesterday's (local time) family appeal for donations, it was stated that the man "died". The family had previously reported that the man, who was from Mexico, sustained life-threatening injuries during the raid.

During the police operation in Ventura County, just over an hour's drive from Los Angeles, the man was pursued by immigration agents, the family said.

"My uncle Jaime was just an innocent, hardworking farmer," a family member wrote on the fundraising page. "He was chased by immigration agents and we were told he fell [from nine meters]." – he said, describing his injuries as “catastrophic.”

The worker was "never detained" by the police, as Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the US Department of Homeland Security, previously told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Although law enforcement did not pursue him, this man climbed onto the roof of a greenhouse and fell 9 meters," she added, adding that the police "immediately called an ambulance."

The raid took place on Thursday in Ventura County, about 90 kilometers from Los Angeles. According to the Department of Homeland Security, about 200 undocumented immigrants were arrested during the operation in Carpinteria and Camarillo, and ten children were rescued "from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking."

Clashes erupted between ICE agents and protesters demonstrating against the ICE crackdown. The Department of Homeland Security said more than 500 rioters tried to disrupt the operation. Television footage showed some protesters throwing objects at law enforcement vehicles, which then used tear gas against the crowd.

US immigration authorities conducted an operation to arrest about 270 undocumented immigrants in Chicago.