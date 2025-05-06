The far-right presidential candidate in Poland, Grzegorz Braun, tore down the European Union flag in the building of the Ministry of Industry in Katowice, wiped his shoes on it and burned it, UNN reports.

The miners of the "Wujek" mine and others died at the hands of the Soviet authorities not so that a Euro-Soviet regime would be established on Polish soil today. - Braun signed in X a photo of him setting fire to the EU flag.

He also stated that there is allegedly Eurocommunism.

Away with communism, away with Eurocommunism! Eurocommunism is also communism! Eurocommunism reaches out to our children, to their health, life, to our money, to our assets, to the treasures hidden by Polish soil. - claims the far-right politician.

He also published a video of him demonstratively burning the flag.

RMF24 reports that before burning the EU flag, Braun wiped his shoes on it.

It is noted that the incident occurred in the Ministry of Industry in Katowice. Braun was supposed to go there with a "parliamentary intervention in the case of the liquidation of a Polish mine."

Addition

A few days ago in Poland, during a rally of far-right MEP and presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun, the Ukrainian flag was thrown down on the ground – it was hanging on the building of the city hall of one of the cities.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, called the incident with the Ukrainian flag in Biala Podlaska a deliberate political provocation aimed against the friendship of the two countries.

Grzegorz Braun is a Polish politician, publicist and director, as well as a Member of the European Parliament since 2024. In addition, he is a member of the right-wing nationalist party "Confederation of Freedom and Independence", which adheres to pro-Russian positions, opposes Ukraine, the European Union and Germany, and also uses anti-Semitic rhetoric.