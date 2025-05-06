$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Far-right Polish presidential candidate wipes his feet on the EU flag and burns it

Kyiv

 • 4440 views

Far-right candidate Grzegorz Braun burned the EU flag in a ministry building in Katowice, after wiping his feet on it. Earlier, he tore down a Ukrainian flag during a rally.

Far-right Polish presidential candidate wipes his feet on the EU flag and burns it

The far-right presidential candidate in Poland, Grzegorz Braun, tore down the European Union flag in the building of the Ministry of Industry in Katowice, wiped his shoes on it and burned it, UNN reports.

The miners of the "Wujek" mine and others died at the hands of the Soviet authorities not so that a Euro-Soviet regime would be established on Polish soil today.

- Braun signed in X a photo of him setting fire to the EU flag.

He also stated that there is allegedly Eurocommunism.

Away with communism, away with Eurocommunism! Eurocommunism is also communism! Eurocommunism reaches out to our children, to their health, life, to our money, to our assets, to the treasures hidden by Polish soil.

- claims the far-right politician.

He also published a video of him demonstratively burning the flag.

RMF24 reports that before burning the EU flag, Braun wiped his shoes on it.

It is noted that the incident occurred in the Ministry of Industry in Katowice. Braun was supposed to go there with a "parliamentary intervention in the case of the liquidation of a Polish mine."

Addition

A few days ago in Poland, during a rally of far-right MEP and presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun, the Ukrainian flag was thrown down on the ground – it was hanging on the building of the city hall of one of the cities.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, called the incident with the Ukrainian flag in Biala Podlaska a deliberate political provocation aimed against the friendship of the two countries.

Grzegorz Braun is a Polish politician, publicist and director, as well as a Member of the European Parliament since 2024. In addition, he is a member of the right-wing nationalist party "Confederation of Freedom and Independence", which adheres to pro-Russian positions, opposes Ukraine, the European Union and Germany, and also uses anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
European Parliament
European Union
Germany
Ukraine
Poland
