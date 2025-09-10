$41.120.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border: MEP showed a photo of a Russian drone that fell in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1472 views

MEP Jacek Protas stated that the drone crash near Elbląg is part of the Kremlin's hybrid strategy. He called for this to be considered a deliberate provocation aimed at destabilizing the situation in Poland.

Hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border: MEP showed a photo of a Russian drone that fell in Poland

The incident with the drone falling in the city of Olesno, near Elbląg, is not an accident, but part of the Kremlin's hybrid strategy. This was stated by MEP and former Marshal of the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship Jacek Protas, who published a photo of the Russian drone on his X social media page, writes UNN.

The drone that fell today was not an accident. This is another chapter in Putin's hybrid war against Poland and all of NATO!

— the politician emphasized.

Protas called for such attacks to be considered deliberate provocations by the Kremlin, aimed at destabilizing the situation in Poland and increasing pressure on NATO member states.

For reference

Elbląg, located in northern Poland near Gdańsk, is a large industrial center with heavy machinery and food industry enterprises. The city is more than 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, which makes the drone incident even more alarming in a security context.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Gdańsk
NATO
Lublin
Ukraine
Poland