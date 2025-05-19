Fake Zelenskyy, First Lady, Yermak, and Malyuk accounts created on Telegram - CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) recorded the creation of fake accounts of President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, Head of the Office of the President (OP) Andriy Yermak and Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk in Telegram. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The CCD notes that the Head of State, the First Lady and the Head of the OP have official accounts that have the appropriate verification mark (blue bird), and the activities of the Head of the SBU are covered on the official verified account of the Security Service of Ukraine.

All other channels are fake - emphasized in the CCD.

They clarified that in some cases, fake channels are created on the basis of old crypto exchange publics, renaming them.

Recall

In early May, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the information about the terrorist attack in Kharkiv, spread, allegedly from the official page of Minister Umyerov, is fake. They stressed that the Minister of Defense does not have official accounts in Telegram.

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation debunked the Russian fake about a "woman in a well" who was allegedly tortured by representatives of the TCC