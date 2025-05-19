Fake Zelenskyy, First Lady, Yermak, and Malyuk accounts created on Telegram - CCD

$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 5836 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 18247 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM • 34175 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 134699 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 93606 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 277684 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 91091 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77116 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52632 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34134 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 67808 views

Vance on negotiations for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: "at a dead end"

May 19, 01:57 PM • 23342 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 31297 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 30698 views

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 40920 views
Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 40946 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 67836 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 134699 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 277684 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 120967 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 30719 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 31321 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 120494 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 124946 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 210822 views
The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Fake Zelenskyy, First Lady, Yermak, and Malyuk accounts created on Telegram - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has recorded the creation of fake accounts of the President, the First Lady, the Head of the Presidential Office, and the Head of the SBU. Their official accounts have the appropriate verification mark.

Fake Zelenskyy, First Lady, Yermak, and Malyuk accounts created on Telegram - CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) recorded the creation of fake accounts of President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, Head of the Office of the President (OP) Andriy Yermak and Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk in Telegram. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The CCD notes that the Head of State, the First Lady and the Head of the OP have official accounts that have the appropriate verification mark (blue bird), and the activities of the Head of the SBU are covered on the official verified account of the Security Service of Ukraine.

All other channels are fake

- emphasized in the CCD.

They clarified that in some cases, fake channels are created on the basis of old crypto exchange publics, renaming them.

Recall

In early May, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the information about the terrorist attack in Kharkiv, spread, allegedly from the official page of Minister Umyerov, is fake. They stressed that the Minister of Defense does not have official accounts in Telegram.

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation debunked the Russian fake about a "woman in a well" who was allegedly tortured by representatives of the TCC08.05.25, 18:54 • 9735 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsMultimedia
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Telegram
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
