The Center for Counteracting Disinformation debunked the Russian fake about a "woman in a well" who was allegedly tortured by representatives of the TCC
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for Counteracting Disinformation refuted the fake about the "torture of a woman by representatives of the TCC." Propagandists used the same location, but there are no signs of identification, and the behavior of people looks staged.
The Center for Countering Disinformation has refuted a new fake by propagandists about a "woman in a well" who was allegedly "tortured by representatives of the TCC and SP", reports UNN.
According to the CPD, in a new video, Russian propagandists claim that after torture, the "woman was hanged", and her body was allegedly found by relatives who came from Poland.
In fact, this is a continuation of the campaign to discredit mobilization. The fake makers used the same location and well as in the previous video, but there are no signs that would allow to identify people, the place of shooting. This is one of the elements of the staging. In addition, the behavior of people in the video looks contrived and unnatural
The CPD called for checking information and treating it critically.
