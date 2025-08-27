$41.400.03
Fake news about "strict checks" of Ukrainians at the Polish border: CPD exposed another Russian information attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted information about alleged strict checks of Ukrainians at the Polish border. Russian propagandists are spreading fabricated stories to undermine relations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

Fake news about "strict checks" of Ukrainians at the Polish border: CPD exposed another Russian information attack

On August 27, the Center for Countering Disinformation refuted fake reports about allegedly serious and even humiliating checks of Ukrainian citizens at the Polish border. Russian propagandists spread fabricated stories to undermine partnership relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. This was reported by the CCD, writes UNN.

Details

Pro-Russian publics are spreading false information that Polish border guards allegedly force Ukrainian citizens to undress to their underwear and thoroughly check tattoos on their bodies during inspections.

CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fake8/22/25, 6:12 AM • 19958 views

In addition, Russians say that Poles allegedly check Ukrainian mobile phones and their content for "prohibitions." As "evidence," Russians spread allegedly official information stands.

As the Lviv Border Detachment informed the Center, these messages are another example of Russian information attacks aimed at undermining Ukrainian-Polish relations.

– reported by the CCD.

The Center for Countering Disinformation indicated that the images used by Russians in their Telegram channels were edited and various methods of graphic influence were applied to them.

The CCD emphasizes: Russian propaganda is once again trying to sow enmity between Ukrainians and Poles. The main goal is to destroy the trust and solidarity that have significantly strengthened since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Fake news about 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing - Kremlin disinformation – CPD8/20/25, 4:38 PM • 5470 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Warsaw
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland